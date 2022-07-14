Panasonic's $4 billion electric vehicle battery factory will bring 4,000 jobs to De Soto, Kansas
Yesterday, Panasonic announced it has chosen De Soto, Kansas, as the site of a massive new factory. The plant will be the largest vehicle battery production facility in the world and will cost $4 billion to construct.
Kansas State Rep. Stephanie Clayton, a member of the Commerce, Labor and Economic Development Committee in the Kansas House, joined Up To Date to talk about how the legislature played a role in bringing Panasonic to the state.
Later in the segment, Jim McLean discussed his reporting on this news, and KCUR's Sam Zeff provided a history of the new plant's location.
- Kansas State Rep. Stephanie Clayton (D - Overland Park)
- Jim McLean, Kansas News Service political correspondent
- Sam Zeff, KCUR Morning Edition anchor and metro reporter