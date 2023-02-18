Travis Kelce caught another big gig: 'SNL' host. Who else from Kansas City has hosted?

After winning his second Super Bowl ring, Travis Kelce, the larger-than-life tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, will host "Saturday Night Live" on March 4.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, Kelce said he used to watch "Saturday Night Live with his mother. Kelce is scheduled to be joined by country singer Kelsea Ballerini as the musical guest.

Kelce is considered one of the best tight ends in the NFL, with 110 receptions for over 1,300 yards in the 2022 regular season. He also caught four touchdowns in the postseason.

But it's not Kelce's performance on the field that landed him on the show's 48th season, but rather his charismatic, outspoken personality.

It was Kelce who made The Beastie Boys song “Fight For Your Right" an anthem for Chiefs Kingdom after postseason wins.

And he made headlines for his fight with Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, who referred to Arrowhead Stadium as "Burrowhead" — a reference to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leading the team to three consecutive wins over the Cheifs — before the 2022 AFC Championship game.

After the Chiefs beat the Bengals to claim their spot in the Super Bowl, Kelce’s retort telling Pureval to “shut your mouth, you jabroni" drew an apology from the mayor.

Yeah. Deserved that.



Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona.



Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year.



Who Dey! https://t.co/CdBAsJRyVY — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 30, 2023

But Kelce isn't the only Kansas City favorite to stand on the legendary stage at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City.

With over 900 episodes spanning 48 seasons, here are some of the biggest Kansas City names to host "SNL."

Ed Asner

Actor Ed Asner, best known as Mary Tyler Moore’s grumpy news manager Lou Grant on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," was born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1929.

Asner hosted "Saturday Night Live" once on Nov. 17, 1984 and was a seven-time Emmy award winner and five-time Golden Globe winner. He was also a former president of the Screen Actors Guild.

Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle hosted the show on Feb. 16, 2019. Cheadle’s role as Mouse in "Devil in a Blue Dress" with Denzel Washington in 1995 helped build his career on TV and the big screen. He has two Grammy and two Golden Globe awards.

The actor did not spend much time in Kansas City growing up, but a few of his family members attended UMKC .

Jason Sudeikis

Apple TV+ The Kansas City barbecue shirt that Jason Sudeikis wears in the pilot of Ted Lasso was created by Brendan Curran, a longtime friend of Sudeikis' who lives in Lenexa. The shirt is available at his store, Three KC.

Jason Sudeikis was also a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" from 2005 to 2013, where he portrayed politicians and performed his running man dance during Kenan Thompson’s “ What’s Up With That ?” sketches.

Sudeikis was also a one-time host on Oct. 23, 2021.

He has won four Emmy awards, all from his role as a lead actor in "Ted Lasso," playing the American soccer coach of a British team. The character is loosely based on Donnie Campbell , Sudekis’ basketball coach while attending Shawnee Mission West High School in Overland Park, Kansas.

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd grew up in Lenexa and also attended Shawnee Mission West. He has hosted "Saturday Night Live" five times in 2008, 2010, 2013, 2019 and 2021.

Rudd began his career in the early 90’s, making his film debut in the cult classic "Clueless." He has often collaborated with filmmaker Judd Apatow, including on comedies such as "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" and "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." He also portrayed Bobby Newport in the sitcom "Parks and Recreation" and continues to play Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.