Photos: Kansas City turns red as Chiefs fans throw a massive 2023 Super Bowl victory party

City officials expected half a million people to show up Wednesday to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory. But thanks to decent weather, the final crowd size may be upwards of 1 million across the city.

To prepare, streets were closed along the parade route for more than a day in advance.

A hulking stage was built in front of Union Station where team owners, players, elected officials and celebrities hyped up the massive crowd.

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 Large screens broadcast coach Andy Reid’s speech to the crowd at Union Station celebrating the Kansas City Chief’s 2023 Super Bowl victory before a parade and rally in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday, Feb. 15.

“There's some great cities in America, but there's no place you'd rather be and no greater place to be than right here, baby,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told fans. “I'm very proud of these guys on the stage, very proud of our entire organization.”

Along the parade route, fans stood 10 deep in some places to watch the convoy of trucks and double-decker buses crawl through the heart of downtown.

Others lined upper-floor windows, hung off street lights and perched in trees to watch the procession. Neon-clad construction workers viewed the proceedings from scaffolding in the Financial District.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Fans on 8th Street strain to get photos and video of the Kansas City Chiefs as they parade down Grand on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Kansas City native Nicole Moore said she’s “just enjoying life and togetherness" at the Super Bowl parade on Feb. 12.

Fans started staking out parade-viewing property along the route long before the sun came up. They came from far and wide.

Jesse Carrera made the trip from Centennial, Colorado, to celebrate the big win with his sister. The two grew up in Kansas City watching the Chiefs.

"It's a mandatory celebration if your town makes it to the Super Bowl," he said.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Fans wait along Grand Boulevard for the start of the Super Bowl parade on Feb. 15, 2023.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Chiefs fans line up along Grand Boulevard in Kansas City before the start of the Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 15, 2023.

Carrera, 62, said they woke up at 4 a.m. to find their place, about 20 rows back from the stage at Union Station.

"My crazy sister said, 'Hey, let's go do it,'" Carrera said. "It couldn't be any better — no regrets at all."

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 Fans begin to gather in front of Union Station to celebrate the Kansas City Chief’s 2023 Super Bowl victory before a parade and rally on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Kansas City Chiefs fans trickled into place on Grand Avenue near 7th Street early Wednesday morning.

Super Bowl MVP and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walked much of the parade route, wearing ski goggles, a red jacket and a WWE Championship belt.

He shook hands, signed autographs and high-fived fans along the way.

Reed Hoffmann / AP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and teammates celebrate during the Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday, Feb. 15. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the 2023 Super Bowl game.

Safety Juan Thornhill passed out cigars.

"A two-time champion — not a one-time champion, but a two-time champion, baby! We the champions of this whole league," Thornhill said. "We've been pushing, working hard every day since July. Everybody doubted us but we (are) the team of the league."

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill gestures toward the crowd with a cigar during the Super Bowl parade Wednesday morning.

Temperatures were stuck in the 30s and 40s throughout the day, but weather conditions remained more pleasant than they were during the victory parade two years ago.

Instead of snow, red and gold confetti floated to the ground all morning.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Kansas City Chiefs players, family, and staff move south on Grand Avenue early Wednesday during the Super Bowl victory parade.

Before leading the crowd in a top-of-the-lungs rendition of the Beastie Boys' "You Gotta Fight for Your Right to Party," tight end Travis Kelce, wearing a silver Bud Light chain, said it's time to run it back again next year.

"Let me take you back to 2022 in the month of, maybe, April. ... The haters were saying that the Chiefs would never make the playoffs. The haters were saying that the Chiefs were done," he said. "If you knew the Chiefs were going to get the No. 1 seed let me hear you say, 'hell yeah!'"

Colin E. Braley / AP Travis Kelce, right, and his mother Donna Kelce take part in the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, following the Chiefs' win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the 2023 Super Bowl.

The crowd roared in response.

Now, football fans and officials in Kansas City will set to prepare for the NFL Draft, scheduled from April 27 to April 29. Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to return to Union Station for that event, estimated to generated up to $100 million for the city.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Independence resident Terry Gilmore, left, displays one of three Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophies he created for the parade Wednesday.