See what Kansas City's Super Bowl parade might have looked like a century ago

Through his camera lens, David Wetzel may have had one of the best views in the city of the Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

The Kansas City, Kansas, native says he got set up at a friend's balcony at the Western Auto lofts, with a perfect view of the Chiefs parade as it marched down Grand Boulevard.

Wetzel, 39, is an acoustical designer who's been taking photos as a hobby "since I can remember." He's also a big history fan who loves seeing images of Kansas City "then and now," so he wanted to create his own.

During the festivities, Wetzel shot digitally with a Fuji X-T series mirrorless camera and a 55-200mm lens, and then altered the photos afterward to recreate the "vintage" feel.

With that simple setup — and the cardinal rule of "location location location" — Wetzel captured some of the most memorable images of the day, and made them look timeless.

Now this team is truly one for the history books.

David Wetzel / Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds up a beer in front of a barricade of fans at the Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 15, 2023.

David Wetzel / Kansas City Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt, center, and coach Andy Reid, bottom right, on a bus in the Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 15, 2023.

David Wetzel / The view of Kansas City's Super Bowl parade on Feb. 15, 2023, from the Western Auto Lofts.

David Wetzel / Throngs of fans outside the Rockhill Grille on Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City as the Chiefs victory parade goes past, on Feb. 15, 2023.

David Wetzel / A golf cart drives by screaming Chiefs fans during the Super Bowl parade on Feb. 15, 2023.

David Wetzel / A Kansas City Chiefs player greets fans on Grand Boulevard during the Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 15, 2023.

Thanks again to David Wetzel for sharing with us his photographs.

