Kansas City Chiefs win 2024 Super Bowl in overtime, become back-to-back NFL champions

The Kansas City Chiefs have won their third Super Bowl title in five years, and are the first back-to-back NFL champions in almost 20 years.

Kansas City came from behind in Super Bowl 58, beating the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22 in overtime, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. It’s the Chiefs franchise’s fourth NFL championship, and thwarted a 49ers attempt to avenge a Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs four years ago.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed the game-winner on a three-yard toss to Mecole Hardman. Mahomes finished the game with 34 completions on 46 attempts with two touchdowns.

A hard-fought win

The Chiefs appeared rattled and frustrated numerous times in the opening half, which ended with San Francisco holding a 10-3 lead.

Kansas City got their first major break on the 49ers opening drive, when linebacker Leo Chenal forced a fumble. Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis recovered it, but the Chiefs weren’t able to get a first-down. The drive foretold how the opening half would go.

In the first quarter, the 49ers outgained the Chiefs 125 yards to 16.

The most telling play was a second-quarter unnecessary roughness penalty on L’Jarius Sneed that moved San Francisco to the Chiefs’ 21 yard line. Two plays later the 49ers scored the game’s first touchdown, giving them a 10-0 lead.

The touchdown was a razzle-dazzle play that coach Andy Reid could have pulled from his playbook: After 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy lateraled wide to receiver Jauan Jennings, Jennings hurled a 21-yard touchdown throw across the field to Christian McCaffrey.

Earlier in the second quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a 53-yard pass to Mecole Hardman. But with the ball at the 49er 9-yard line, Pacheco fumbled and the Niners recovered.

The Chiefs had the ball inside the San Francisco scoring zone twice, but had to settled for a 28-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in the half.

Travis Kelce had only one reception for one yard in the opening half.

The second half got off to an ominous start on the first play from scrimmage with a botched pitch between Mahomes and running back Isaiah Pacheco. Two plays later, Mahomes threw his first interception of the postseason on a pass intended for Valdes-Scantling.

The Chiefs’ grabbed their first lead in the third quarter, with a 16-yard pass from Mahomes to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was wide open in the end zone.

Despite the continued struggles by the Chiefs offense in the second half, the Chiefs had a 13-10 lead after the third quarter.

The saving grace for the Chiefs was their defense as it had been all year and the kicking of Harrison Butker, who set a Super Bowl record with a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter to cut the San Francisco lead to 10-6.

“We knew what we needed to do to win,” said Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor after the game.

“We prepare for the deep moments when it gets hard,” said rookie receiver Rashee Rice. “Just stick to the plan, stick to everything that we prepare for.”

“It’s been amazing. (I’m) super grateful to Pat, I’m blessed to play in the Super Bowl with that man,” he said.

An up and down season

It wasn’t easy down the stretch, but the Chiefs managed to clinch their eighth straight AFC West title on New Year’s Eve against the Cincinnati Bengals. The win officially put the Chiefs in the playoffs, and eliminated the Bengals, one of Kansas City’s biggest nemeses in recent years.

Before beating the Bengals, the Chiefs had lost four of their previous six games, including a dreadful Christmas Day loss against their archrivals, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Still, Kansas City was never seriously challenged in the division standings this season, and their streak of divisional titles is the second longest in NFL history. Only New England has a longer streak, with eleven AFC East titles between 2009 and 2019.

