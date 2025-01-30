Super Bowl 59 preparations: What to know about New Orleans street closures, parking and rideshares

Streets around the Caesar’s Superdome and other parts of the Central Business District will be closed in phases ahead of Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9.

As of this writing, two blocks of Poydras Street are l partially closed. So are parts of Freret, S. Robertson, Clara and Girod streets. Parts of the I-10 exit on Poydras Street are also closed.

City of New Orleans This map shows partial street closures around the Casars Super Dome, between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3, 2025, ahead of the Super Bowl.

As we get closer to game day, partial closures will become full closures, as indicated in red on a map from NOLA Ready.

This map shows the streets that will be closed around the Superdome between Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, 2025, ahead of the Super Bowl.

Outside of the Superdome, expect sections of Canal and Basin streets to be closed. Temporary closures will also be in place during major events leading up to Feb. 9, including the NFL Honors event night on Feb. 6 and the city’s Super Bowl parade on Feb. 8.

Full maps of all closures are available on NOLA Ready’s website.

Rideshare pickup spots

Rideshare drivers are expected to be extremely busy, especially during Super Bowl weekend. The city has set up over a dozen designated rideshare pick up locations downtown, including one at Duncan Plaza and others a few blocks away from the Superdome.

A map is available online.

Parking information

Parking is sure to be a headache in the Central Business District during the week leading up to Feb. 9. Regular paid lots will be available, but pricey.

NOLA Ready is warning drivers to follow all posted signs or risk getting towed and ticketed. The agency says drivers are not allowed to park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign.

Copyright 2025 WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio