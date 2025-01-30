© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Super Bowl 59 preparations: What to know about New Orleans street closures, parking and rideshares

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Matt Bloom
Published January 30, 2025 at 9:55 AM CST
Fans leave the Caesars Superdome after the Sugar Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff game, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/AP
/
FR111446 AP
Fans leave the Caesars Superdome after the Sugar Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff game, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to New Orleans to play in Super Bowl 59. Streets around the Caesar’s Superdome and other parts of the Central Business District will be closed in phases ahead of Sunday, Feb. 9.

Streets around the Caesar’s Superdome and other parts of the Central Business District will be closed in phases ahead of Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9.

As of this writing, two blocks of Poydras Street are l partially closed. So are parts of Freret, S. Robertson, Clara and Girod streets. Parts of the I-10 exit on Poydras Street are also closed.

This map shows partial street closures around the Casars Super Dome, between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3, 2025, ahead of the Super Bowl.
City of New Orleans
This map shows partial street closures around the Casars Super Dome, between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3, 2025, ahead of the Super Bowl.

As we get closer to game day, partial closures will become full closures, as indicated in red on a map from NOLA Ready.

This map shows the streets that will be closed around the Superdome between Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, 2025, ahead of the Super Bowl.
This map shows the streets that will be closed around the Superdome between Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, 2025, ahead of the Super Bowl.

Outside of the Superdome, expect sections of Canal and Basin streets to be closed. Temporary closures will also be in place during major events leading up to Feb. 9, including the NFL Honors event night on Feb. 6 and the city’s Super Bowl parade on Feb. 8.

Full maps of all closures are available on NOLA Ready’s website.

Rideshare pickup spots 

Rideshare drivers are expected to be extremely busy, especially during Super Bowl weekend. The city has set up over a dozen designated rideshare pick up locations downtown, including one at Duncan Plaza and others a few blocks away from the Superdome.

A map is available online.

Parking information

Parking is sure to be a headache in the Central Business District during the week leading up to Feb. 9. Regular paid lots will be available, but pricey.

NOLA Ready is warning drivers to follow all posted signs or risk getting towed and ticketed. The agency says drivers are not allowed to park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign.

Copyright 2025 WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio

Tags
Sports Super BowlNew OrleansKansas City Chiefsfootball
Matt Bloom
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now