In New Orleans, Chiefs fans say they 'feel safe' about enhanced Super Bowl security

Super Bowl fans have arrived in New Orleans ahead of the big game on Sunday. And so have thousands of law enforcement officers.

They’re a part of a new “enhanced security zone” that launched on Wednesday in the French Quarter. The area includes the first seven blocks of Bourbon Street off of Canal, along with Royal and Dauphine streets.

New metal barricades now partially block every entry to the tourist-heavy line of bars and restaurants. Throughout the day Wednesday, groups of officers from the National Guard, State Patrol and New Orleans Police Department were visible on almost every corner.

It’s a big step up from the Quarter’s usual measures, but fans say they appreciate it.

“Right now, I feel safe,” said Chad Silvy, who is visiting from Kansas City.

He says he thought twice about coming after the New Year’s Day truck attack earlier this year, but his family didn’t want to miss out.

“Everybody seems to be in a good mood,” he said. “It looks like they’re making sure we’re all safe and secure.”

The zone’s rules are strict. Ice chests and backpack coolers are not allowed. People are also discouraged from bringing standard backpacks, large purses, suitcases, fanny packs, large shopping bags and camera bags into the area.

Any bags larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches – roughly the size of a clutch purse – will be subject to search, according to Gov. Jeff Landry, who ordered the new security zone after the New Year’s Day attack.

Farther down Bourbon Street, businesses are getting ready. Sean Flanigan is greasing a gas lamp post outside of his bar Swig and Swine.

“It’s so that people can’t climb up them. Especially with the wild fans,” he said.

He’s hoping they spend money. January business was down by half after the New Year’s Day attack, and he’s hoping the Super Bowl and extra security turns things around.

“I don’t mind one bit,” he said. “They found an IED less than a half a block from me, so I understand.”

Gianna McCarty lives just off of Bourbon Street and is watching the preparations from her front steps.

“I think people are bracing themselves. Everyone’s a little tense,” she said. “We’re used to Mardi Gras parties. But it feels different.”

To try to diffuse that tension, the city has tried to boost the mood with light shows, concerts and multiple food festivals planned for its 11th time hosting the NFL championship game.

The free Louisiana Culture Festival is set to take place starting Friday. Jackson Square is abuzz with street performers and trolley tours.

Next to a line of mule-drawn carriages, a group of Eagles fans from Philadelphia waits their turn to hop on.

“Great food. Great architecture. I’ve taken a lot of pictures so far,” said Dinay Moreno, who is wearing a green and black jersey.

She drove here as part of a family tradition of visiting Super Bowl host towns. She says another thing she’s noticed is just how much law enforcement is around.

“It definitely seems like there’s more of a presence, a little more than Vegas or Arizona because we happened to go to both the last couple years,” she said. “It looks like there’s more actually. It’s amazing.”

