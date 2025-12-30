Former Jackson County tax assessor sues legislature, claiming wrongful termination

The former tax assessor for Jackson County is suing the county legislature for wrongful termination, alleging county legislators interfered with her job.

Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota removed McCann Beatty from her role the day after voters opted in November to make the assessor’s office an elected, rather than appointed, position.

In her lawsuit, McCann-Beatty claims she was fired in retaliation for resisting what she believed were discriminatory and illegal actions to roll back property assessments.

LeVota could not be reached for comment, but told Fox4 he would address the lawsuit next week.

Two years ago, property owners in Jackson County saw their assessments go up by an average of 30% in value. In response, many property owners appealed their assessment to receive a lower rate. Then, earlier this year, Jackson County agreed to cap property tax increases at 15% to comply with a State Tax Commission ruling. That meant property owners paid their 2023 taxes based on higher values than the capped assessment hikes. Earlier this year, LeVota announced that all property owners are now eligible for tax credits to make up for controversial 2023 assessments.

McCann Beatty took over the office in July 2018, and said in her lawsuit that “the plan was to get Jackson County property values properly assessed at market value, to comply with the law while creating equity in the County so that everyone was paying their fair share.

According to the lawsuit, that got more challenging after new legislators were sworn in in January 2023.

In particular, McCann Beatty said “Legislator M.A.,” or Manny Abarca, “set out on a mission to disrupt any department that he felt was loyal to the County Executive,”, and publicly criticized the assessment process. He and “Legislator S.S.,” or Sean Smith, “participated in a number of public meetings related to the 2023 assessments, encouraging citizens to file appeals with no real justification for filing.”

Smith said in an email that the Missouri State Auditor, two courts and the State Tax Commission identified and confirmed many issues in the 2023 assessment.

“Our former Assessor was the principal architect, responsible for those issues and her departure was needed to begin the process of restoring the public trust in the Assessment process,” he said.

Abarca did not respond to a request for comment. Automatic emailed responses from Abarca and his legislative aide noted that his office is closed through Jan. 2, 2026.

The lawsuit states McCann Beatty “many times objected to what she believed was illegal actions ordered and undertaken by the County regarding property valuation assessments.”

She’s seeking compensation for loss of her salary and related increases and retirement benefits; damages for emotional and physical suffering and career and reputational damage, and coverage of her legal fees. The suit doesn’t include a specific dollar amount, but does note she’s asking for more than the court’s jurisdictional minimum of $25,000.

“The lawsuit and these allegations speak for themselves,” said her attorney, Dennis Egan. “Gail is seeking justice, and that’s it.”

A hearing has been scheduled for April 13.