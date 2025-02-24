© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Sports betting in Missouri delayed by months — you likely won't be able to gamble until fall

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published February 24, 2025 at 12:46 PM CST
Cameron Basden places sports bets from his phone on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in the parking lot of a TJ Maxx in Fairview Heights, Ill. Basden is a resident of Mehlville, Mo., but drives across the river to Illinois on a regular basis to bet on sports. The betting is his main source of income.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Cameron Basden places sports bets from his phone on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in the parking lot of a TJ Maxx in Fairview Heights, Ill. Basden is a resident of Mehlville, Mo., but drives across the river to Illinois on a regular basis to bet on sports. The betting is his main source of income.

Months after Missouri voters approved a ballot amendment authorizing sports betting, you still can't place a wager in the state. Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins rejected a proposal that would speed up the process.

Missourians won’t get a chance to place sports bets right away.

Secretary of State Denny Hoskins rejected speeding up the rules process to begin sports betting. Hoskins declined emergency rules from the Missouri Gaming Commission aimed at laying the groundwork for legal sports betting. Missourians narrowly approved a ballot item authorizing people to bet on sports with their phones, at stadiums or at casinos last year.

“The emergency rules were rejected due to lack of emergency, the gaming rules will proceed through standard rulemaking processes,” said Hoskins spokeswoman Rachael Dunn.

Had Hoskins approved the rules, they would have gone into effect within 10 days. Missouri Gaming Commission chairman Jan Zimmerman had said that her agency wanted to jumpstart sports betting by the summer.

The process to approve rules usually takes a few months — meaning sports betting will likely be delayed until the fall.

Spokespeople for the Missouri Gaming Commission and Gov. Mike Kehoe did not immediately return requests for comment on Hoskins’ move.

When he was a member of the Missouri Senate, Hoskins was a major obstacle to getting sports betting through the legislature. He wanted to pair any sports betting legalization effort to also legalizing video gambling machines often found in gas stations or fraternal organizations.

Hoskins is responsible for administering rules as secretary of state, and has the power to reject proposed emergency rules. Hoskins’ predecessor, Jay Ashcroft, rejected emergency rules aimed at curbing hemp-based products.

Jason Rosenbaum
Since entering the world of professional journalism in 2006, Jason Rosenbaum dove head first into the world of politics, policy and even rock and roll music. A graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Rosenbaum spent more than four years in the Missouri State Capitol writing for the Columbia Daily Tribune, Missouri Lawyers Media and the St. Louis Beacon. Since moving to St. Louis in 2010, Rosenbaum's work appeared in Missouri Lawyers Media, the St. Louis Business Journal and the Riverfront Times' music section. He also served on staff at the St. Louis Beacon as a politics reporter. Rosenbaum lives in Richmond Heights with with his wife Lauren and their two sons.
