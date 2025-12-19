To stop the Chiefs from moving to Kansas, Jackson County proposes another sales tax vote

Jackson County leaders have put forward a last-minute proposal to prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from moving across the state line to Kansas.

The plan, called “Operation Save Arrowhead,” proposes putting a quarter-cent sales tax on the Jackson County ballot in April. Jackson County residents already pay a 3/8-cent sales tax to maintain both the Chiefs and Royals facilities, but that tax – and their leases – expire in 2031.

In a press conference Friday, Jackson County executive Phil LeVota framed it as a tax cut.

“We’re going to lower taxes in Jackson County, and we’re going to keep the Chiefs,” LeVota said.

The new 1/4-cent tax would last 25 years, beginning in 2031, and is estimated to bring in $34 million per year according to information provided by Jackson County.

The proposal comes just days before a Kansas legislative committee is set to discuss the Chiefs. The Legislative Coordinating Council will meet Monday to take one of the final steps toward luring the Chiefs, floating bonds worth hundreds of millions of dollars so the team can build a domed stadium and an entertainment district.

Neither Kansas nor Jackson County’s plans address the Royals.

With a year-end deadline looming, the committee will consider approving the Sales Tax and Revenue, or STAR, bond agreements with the Chiefs. Monday is the council’s last scheduled meeting of the year.

In 2024, Jackson County voters soundly rejected a similar sales tax plan that was led by the Kansas City Royals. That proposal was met by strong criticism over a lack of transparency in the planning process, and few firm details about the stadiums themselves – including their locations. Nearly 60% of Jackson County voters rejected the sales tax extension.

Since then, the teams have been floating several options for a move – including the Legends, Overland Park, North Kansas City and downtown Kansas City – but neither has publicly committed to one preferred location.

LeVota said he is confident voters would approve the sales tax this time around.

“Our other partners are the people of Jackson County, and I believe they want the Chiefs to stay,” LeVota said. “And I believe they will overwhelmingly pass a ballot issue initiative extending the tax and even lowering it.”

LeVota described additional financial commitments from the city of Kansas City and the state of Missouri, although he did not specify how much either might contribute.

He also said the Chiefs had verbally committed to investing $400 million into renovations.

“What we’re doing here today is letting the public know real plans, real details, real numbers,” LeVota said.