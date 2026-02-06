UMKC may have to pay hundreds of thousands to its exiting basketball coach

When the University of Missouri-Kansas City announced Mark Turgeon as its new head basketball coach, the statement was almost giddy.

“Mark Turgeon To Bring Big Vision, Stellar Track Record to UMKC Men’s Basketball,” the headline on the news release said.

But agreements obtained by KCUR with the Missouri Sunshine Law reveal that Turgeon will be making a lot less than outgoing Roos head coach Marvin Menzies.

They also show that while Menzies will probably coach his last game in early March at the Summit League Championships, UMKC could be paying him until April 2027.

The university announced in January that this would be Menzies’ last year at UMKC.

Menzies has a base salary of $350,000 a year, according to his contract. State records show he made $389,000 last year. Like most NCAA Division 1 coaches, Menzies has bonuses in his deal. For example, he could make an extra $15,000 for winning the Summit League.

He also has bonuses for academic achievement.

Menzies’ record was 13 wins, 20 losses last year. This season, he has only won four games.

His contract says he will be owed “Liquidated Damages” if he isn’t fired for “substantial failure” or “misconduct.”

It’s not yet clear what UMKC will owe Menzies.

“Terms are still being discussed between Menzies and the UM System,” said athletic department spokesman Jarod Fox.

Fox also said negotiations with Menzies probably won’t finish until the season ends.

Turgeon’s pay, meanwhile, is set.

The former KU Jayhawk from Topeka has a base salary of $200,000, according to a memo of understanding signed January 30. He’ll pocket another $55,000 as a signing bonus when the full contract is completed.

Turgeon also has incentives for winning and academic achievement.

He’ll earn far, far less than he made at his last head coaching job.

Turgeon was paid $2.5 million at the University of Maryland. He left in 2021 with a $5 million buyout.

Major Division I schools — like Maryland, Kansas or Mizzou — pay those enormous coaches’ salaries mostly with private money.

UMKC coaches are UM System employees, like faculty or other staff.

The University of Missouri-St. Louis and Missouri University of Science and Technology are both NCAA Division II schools in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Those coaches make a lot less. UMSL head coach Bob Sundvold (who coached UMKC from 1996-2000) was paid $99,000 last year, according to state records.

The S&T head coach, Bill Walker, made $78,828 last year.

An email to UMKC seeking comment on the potential buyout was not immediately returned.

Fox also confirmed that UMKC is "pursuing home games at Municipal Auditorium." The Roos moved their home games downtown when it made the leap to Division I. The games were moved to Swinney Recreation Center on campus in 2019.

