© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UMKC may have to pay hundreds of thousands to its exiting basketball coach

KCUR | By Sam Zeff
Published February 6, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
Shot of Marvin Menzies in a huddle during Roos basketball game
Roo News
Outgoing UMKC head men's basketball coach Marvin Menzies may get a six-figure payout after he finishes this season.

Marvin Menzies is leaving at the end of the season, but his $350,000-a-year contract runs until April 2027.

When the University of Missouri-Kansas City announced Mark Turgeon as its new head basketball coach, the statement was almost giddy.

“Mark Turgeon To Bring Big Vision, Stellar Track Record to UMKC Men’s Basketball,” the headline on the news release said.

But agreements obtained by KCUR with the Missouri Sunshine Law reveal that Turgeon will be making a lot less than outgoing Roos head coach Marvin Menzies.

They also show that while Menzies will probably coach his last game in early March at the Summit League Championships, UMKC could be paying him until April 2027.

The university announced in January that this would be Menzies’ last year at UMKC.

Menzies has a base salary of $350,000 a year, according to his contract. State records show he made $389,000 last year. Like most NCAA Division 1 coaches, Menzies has bonuses in his deal. For example, he could make an extra $15,000 for winning the Summit League.

He also has bonuses for academic achievement.

Menzies’ record was 13 wins, 20 losses last year. This season, he has only won four games.

His contract says he will be owed “Liquidated Damages” if he isn’t fired for “substantial failure” or “misconduct.”

It’s not yet clear what UMKC will owe Menzies.

“Terms are still being discussed between Menzies and the UM System,” said athletic department spokesman Jarod Fox.

Fox also said negotiations with Menzies probably won’t finish until the season ends.

Turgeon’s pay, meanwhile, is set.

The former KU Jayhawk from Topeka has a base salary of $200,000, according to a memo of understanding signed January 30. He’ll pocket another $55,000 as a signing bonus when the full contract is completed.

Turgeon also has incentives for winning and academic achievement.

He’ll earn far, far less than he made at his last head coaching job.

sideline phone of Mark Turgeon coaching basketball
UMKC
New UMKC head men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon will make a lot less money than outgoing coach Marvin Menzies.

Turgeon was paid $2.5 million at the University of Maryland. He left in 2021 with a $5 million buyout.

Major Division I schools — like Maryland, Kansas or Mizzou — pay those enormous coaches’ salaries mostly with private money.

UMKC coaches are UM System employees, like faculty or other staff.

The University of Missouri-St. Louis and Missouri University of Science and Technology are both NCAA Division II schools in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Those coaches make a lot less. UMSL head coach Bob Sundvold (who coached UMKC from 1996-2000) was paid $99,000 last year, according to state records.

The S&T head coach, Bill Walker, made $78,828 last year.

An email to UMKC seeking comment on the potential buyout was not immediately returned.

Fox also confirmed that UMKC is "pursuing home games at Municipal Auditorium." The Roos moved their home games downtown when it made the leap to Division I. The games were moved to Swinney Recreation Center on campus in 2019.

KCUR is licensed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators and is an editorially independent community service of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Tags
Sports UMKC athleticsUMKCNCAAbasketballUM systemKU Basketball
Sam Zeff
As KCUR’s metro reporter, I hold public officials accountable. Are cities spending your tax money wisely? Are police officers and other officials acting properly? I will track down malfeasance by seeking open records and court documents, and by building relationships across the city. But I also need you — email me with any tips at sam@kcur.org, find me on Twitter @samzeff or call me at 816-235-5004.
See stories by Sam Zeff
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR