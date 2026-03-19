Hosting the FIFA World Cup is really, really expensive. Cities are starting to demand more help

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A whopping $625 million in FEMA funding for World Cup security is finally heading to cities — and that includes $59 million for Kansas City . It may be just in the nick of time.

President Donald Trump announced last week his administration would release that already-approved money — just three months before Kansas City’s first game. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been shut down for more than a month , due to a standoff between congressional Democrats and Republicans over immigration enforcement issues.

And as KCUR’s Halle Jackson reports , this World Cup security funding got caught in the middle of the fight. Cities already planned to use that money to pay for police overtime, additional vehicles, technology and more. Without it, some city police departments declared that they may not be able to staff FIFA Fan Festivals or other events — Kansas City’s deputy police chief even warned that “the drop dead date is immediate.”

But then, according to Politico , FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with Trump at the White House, and a day later, the money got greenlit. While KC2026 — Kansas City’s local organizing committee — says that planning remains on track, I’m sure they’re breathing a sigh of relief.

This whole situation really underlines the fact that, national pride and “the Beautiful Game” aside, the World Cup and the world of professional soccer do ultimately come down to one thing.

Money, money, money.

Putting on the World Cup is expensive. Fans certainly see that tickets are expensive . And sure, FIFA pays out big prize money to teams for participating, plus more for the ones who win — but everyone understands that hardly covers costs.

Local host cities must provide stadium infrastructure, transportation, security, even medical support — with the support of the federal government, states, and a lot of corporate and private sponsors behind the scenes. Believe it or not, FIFA isn’t covering the bill (even while their officials get paid handsomely , and as the organization expects to make $11 billion in revenue off this tournament ).

But as anyone who’s freelanced knows too well, the promise of “exposure” can’t buy you dinner.

That can cause drama, as in the city of Foxborough, Massachusetts, where Boston’s will hold its seven World Cup games at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough officials threatened not to approve the event license , arguing that local taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for millions in additional security costs. They finally resolved their standoff this week.

Back at home, Kansas U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids and 69 other Congress members — all Democrats — signed a letter Tuesday demanding that FIFA lower ticket prices and provide more financial support to host cities .

It will be interesting to see what Kansas City ultimately pays, in total — if they’ll even tell us.

Another streetcar extension to open before World Cup

Burns & McDonnell and Zahner / KC Streetcar Authority Kansas City's Riverfront projects, including a streetcar extension and $5 million CPKC Pavilion, will be wrapped up in time for the World Cup. The project features an artistic metal canopy, sculptural lighting, and enhanced passenger boarding and waiting areas.

After more than two years under construction, Kansas City’s streetcar route to the Berkley Riverfront — and the Current’s CPKC Stadium — is shooting for a May opening.

“We’ve just completed tests that required us to bring a streetcar down the riverfront,” KC Streetcar spokesperson Donna Mandelbaum told KCUR. “We’re testing overhead wires, testing the substations that power streetcar systems and doing clearance checks.”

The city’s other Riverfront projects, including a new $5 million CPKC Pavilion, and a pedestrian and bicycle bridge, are expected to be completed at the same time. They may be some of Kansas City’s last big infrastructure efforts to be completed before the international crowds arrive.

Although the streetcar won’t get you to a World Cup match at Arrowhead, it’s a key part of Kansas City’s overall transit strategy — delivering riders to the FIFA Fan Festival at the World War I Museum and Memorial, connecting to the temporary shuttle bus system and energizing downtown.

Argentina’s national team, the reigning men’s champions, will apparently also spend their nights on the riverfront — which could make things a little crazy down there.

Feeding the food truck frenzy

Austin Barnes / Startland News Fans and food trucks line the streets of Kansas City leading to Union Station in April 2023 as the NFL Draft approached.

Nothing says “summer festival” like a whole line of food trucks — but it’s not exactly easy to operate one around Kansas City.

A bill currently in the Missouri legislature would simplify Kansas City’s permit process ahead of the World Cup , but it could have a big long-term effect on the local food scene.

Sponsored by Republican state Sen. Joe Nicola of Grain Valley, the bill would make a license issued by Jackson County valid for a mobile food business to operate under any municipality in the county.

That way, owners don’t need to fill out paperwork for multiple permits if they want to sling burgers or egg rolls in Kansas City, Missouri. (The bill would not weaken health or sanitation regulations for food trucks.)

And if you’re wondering: These are some of KCUR’s favorite food trucks in Kansas City. Hopefully you’ll see them around when the weather gets nice. Hopefully that will be soon!

Kickin’ the ball around

Kaylie McLaughlin / Johnson County Post Throughout the World Cup this summer, Johnson County United transit buses will run special routes to accommodate visitors and residents as they travel around the region for festivities.

Johnson County United: Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly joined Johnson County officials in launching a new World Cup initiative. Kansas City’s poor public transit system, in comparison to other host cities, remains the big topic of conversation — with officials hoping that investments now will carry on after the tournament. ( Johnson County Post )

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly joined Johnson County officials in launching a new World Cup initiative. Kansas City’s poor public transit system, in comparison to other host cities, remains the big topic of conversation — with officials hoping that investments now will carry on after the tournament. ( ) Open practices: All four of the national teams based in Kansas City will host free, open practice sessions before the tournament begins. For most fans, that may be their only chance to see Argentina, the Netherlands, England and Algeria in action. No dates have been announced yet. ( The Kansas City Star )

All four of the national teams based in Kansas City will host free, open practice sessions before the tournament begins. For most fans, that may be their only chance to see Argentina, the Netherlands, England and Algeria in action. No dates have been announced yet. ( ) Hot hot hot: Los Angeles is investing in temporary changes to public transit infrastructure to make sure World Cup fans can endure the sumer heat. That won’t be easy in “a city overflowing with practically shade-less palm trees, exposed bus stops and miles of asphalt.” Take out the palm trees, and that description sure sounds a lot like Kansas City. ( LAist )

Los Angeles is investing in temporary changes to public transit infrastructure to make sure World Cup fans can endure the sumer heat. That won’t be easy in “a city overflowing with practically shade-less palm trees, exposed bus stops and miles of asphalt.” Take out the palm trees, and that description sure sounds a lot like Kansas City. ( ) Hotel overhype? Hospitality insiders are not optimistic right now about the promised booking boom for World Cup host cities. The “notoriously burdensome” U.S. visa process and a “Trump Slump” of international visitors may hurt room sales — especially in Kansas City. ( Forbes )

Hospitality insiders are not optimistic right now about the promised booking boom for World Cup host cities. The “notoriously burdensome” U.S. visa process and a “Trump Slump” of international visitors may hurt room sales — especially in Kansas City. ( ) Stars and stripes: Check out the patriotic home kits and moody away kits that the U.S. men’s national team will wear for this summer’s World Cup. Nike redesigned the jerseys after players complained about the lackluster 2022 outfits. You know how men are, so picky about their fashion. ( The Athletic)

Check out the patriotic home kits and moody away kits that the U.S. men’s national team will wear for this summer’s World Cup. Nike redesigned the jerseys after players complained about the lackluster 2022 outfits. You know how men are, so picky about their fashion. ( YouTube stream deal: FIFA struck a deal that encourages World Cup rights holders to broadcast the first 10 minutes of games for free on YouTube as an “appetizer” for young viewers, with a “select number of matches” available in full. ( ESPN )

FIFA struck a deal that encourages World Cup rights holders to broadcast the first 10 minutes of games for free on YouTube as an “appetizer” for young viewers, with a “select number of matches” available in full. ( ) What’s the plan for Iran? President Trump said he cannot guarantee the safety of the Iran national team during the World Cup this summer, in the wake of American and Israeli military attacks in Iran. Iran then requested to move their games to Mexico instead, but FIFA doesn’t seem keen. ( The Athletic )

President Trump said he cannot guarantee the safety of the Iran national team during the World Cup this summer, in the wake of American and Israeli military attacks in Iran. Iran then requested to move their games to Mexico instead, but FIFA doesn’t seem keen. ( ) A better ticket system: World Cup tickets are expensive, and buying them has been frustrating and confusing. But look no further, FIFA, because NPR’s Planet Money came up with an economic proposal for fixing the problem. ( NPR )

World Cup tickets are expensive, and buying them has been frustrating and confusing. But look no further, FIFA, because NPR’s Planet Money came up with an economic proposal for fixing the problem. ( ) Party at the border: Both Niagara Falls, Ontario, and Niagara Falls, New York, are looking to capitalize on the increase in World Cup travelers. ( Buffalo Toronto Public Media )

Temperature check

Nikki Overfelt Chifalu / Startland News Argentina fans raise their flag during a Dec. 5, 2025, final draw announcement event for the FIFA World Cup at Kansas City’s Power and Light District.

We’re hearing plenty of announcements and excitement from city officials and soccer fanatics. But what about everyone else?

I want to hear from you, Kansas City: Three months out from kickoff, how are we feeling about the World Cup? What are you especially concerned about for the city?

What are you looking forward to? Are you a business planning something cool?

What should KCUR be covering and telling the world about?