Kansas City's food truck scene is heating up. Try these 6 Asian and AANHPI kitchens

KCUR | By Xiao daCunha
Published July 19, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Exterior view of Smoke 'n' Seoul food truck with people waiting outside the truck.
Smoke 'n' Seoul
/
Facebook
All through Kansas City, there are AANHPI-owned food trucks serving food inspired by a variety of Asian cuisines.

More food trucks are popping up around Kansas City, especially during the summer. Around town you'll find these restauranteurs offering menus inspired by Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander cuisines.

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Authentic pho on wheels? Korean BBQ served on a bun? Yes, please!

In the past few years, Kansas City has seen a surge of food trucks opened by Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) chefs and foodies, serving up innovative dishes, classic street food and more.

With summer farmer’s markets, vendor events, and art fairs happening all over the metro, these food trucks will give you another reason to get out of your home and embrace the heat.

GOCHEW

A take out container with a burger topped with vegetables and fries drizzled with sauce.
GOCHEW
GOCHEW food truck serves Korean American food, and is known for burgers and signature sauces.

Somewhere around Kansas City, you’ve probably seen a purple jacket-wearing anime girl holding her burger with the happiest smile in the world. That’s the iconic symbol of GOCHEW Burger Bus, a Korean American fast food truck that serves up its own take on a smash burger.

It’s a juicy 1/3 lb patty topped with a signature sweet and creamy GOCHEW sauce, and you can also add kimchi for an extra $2.50. The saucy fries are drizzled with the signature sauce, a Gochujang-based red sauce and a creamy lime sauce, served plain or topped with your choice of spicy pork or K-BBQ.

  • Usually spotted at: 10200 E 63 Terr, Raytown, Missouri

Vy's Kitchen

Two people pose and smile in front of the food truck for Vy's Kitchen.
Vy's Kitchen
Find pho and more at Vy's Kitchen, serving Vietnamese and Thai-inspired dishes.

A newcomer to Independence, Vy’s Kitchen serves up delicious pho, fried rice, and American comfort food, plus various Vietnamese and Thai-inspired side items. The pho broth is made from scratch every day using a home recipe, and topping choices include beef, chicken, meatball, or combo.

The tempura shrimp, unlike the lightly breaded Japanese version, feature a puffy, chewy batter and creamy, soft center. The owners also announce limited-time items via Facebook, such as mango sticky rice.

  • Usually spotted at: 3730 S Noland Rd, Independence, MO, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Smoke 'n' Seoul

A fried chicken sandwich with pickled onions, next to a bottle branded with Smoke 'n' Seoul logo.
Smoke 'n' Seoul
Smoke 'n' Seoul adds Korean flavors to the Kansas City barbecue tradition.

There are valid reasons why Smoke ‘n’ Seoul claims to be the hottest food truck in KC. Spicy food lovers must try their Demonbap: traditional bibimbap with mango kimchi, hot cherry peppers, pickled red onions, shiitake mushrooms, spicy cucumbers, and drenched in spicy gochujang mayo.

If you’re looking for a quick bite, our top choices are the Pig Pen Burrito, filled with pulled pork, smoked pork belly, cheddar, and rice; and the Kimchi-Q Pork Sandwich, featuring a tower of pulled pork and tangy sautéed kimchi, topped with crispy house-made onion straws and gochujang mayo.

Many of their menu items can also be made gluten-free or soy-free. And the team rotates through menu items due to the food truck’s space limitation, so some items may not always be available.

  • Usually spotted at: Hampton Inn Conference Center, 151 Cedar Niles Rd. Gardner, KS, on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Irvzilla's Hawaiian Grill

Exterior view of Irvzilla's Hawaiian Grill food truck.
Irvzilla's Hawaiian Grill
Enjoy Hawaiian and Asian-fusion dishes at Irvzilla's Hawaiian Grill.

Is your appetite suffering from this unbearable heat? Some refreshing, tangy Hawaiian food might be the fix you need!

Blue Springs-based Irvzilla’s Hawaiian Grill features Hawaiian and Asian fusion food like huli huli chicken and teriyaki meatball meals. The Zilla Wings are also a must-try: Fried to crispy perfection, they are covered in the food truck’s homemade tangy buffalo “Zilla” sauce. The entrees come in half or full size, perfect for a light lunch and a full dinner.

  • Usually spotted at: Near 54th Street Grill & Bar in Blue Springs, off MO-7

Uce Kitchen

A meal of ribs, rice and vegetables in a take out container.
Uce Kitchen
Uce Kitchen serves Hawaiian and Samoan dishes, along with some Asian fusion options.

Based in Independence, Uce Kitchen serves authentic Hawaiian and Samoan plates, alongside some Asian-fusion options. Our favorites are the kalbi ribs plate, which are Korean BBQ beef short ribs, and the Kalua pork nachos with a generous amount of teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo dressing.

As for side orders, the tangy and savory pineapple pork sausages will keep you coming back. You can also add side items to your plated meal.

  • Usually spotted at: In the front parking lot at Tractor Supply Co., off Hwy 291 and 23rd Street

Sugarcane Juiceman

Exterior view of SugarCane Juiceman food truck.
Sugarcane Juiceman
Sugarcane Juiceman specializes in sugarcane juice based drinks, popular in Southeast Asian countries.

Sugarcane Juiceman brings a Southeast Asian classic to Kansas City. Originating in New Guinea, sugarcane juice is a popular beverage in Indonesia, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, and various regions in China.

In addition to its light and refreshing flavors, sugarcane juice also offers various health benefits. It is rich in iron and potassium, serving as a natural energy boost, and is especially effective in countering heat strokes during high temperatures. For those not accustomed to sugarcane’s flavors, Juiceman offers several mixed juice flavors, adding in coconut, fresh berries, and dragonfruit.

  • Usually spotted at: At Home Lee’s Summit, 601 Rte 291, Lee's Summit, MO

Other AANHPI pop-up vendors to follow

A hand holds a sandwich cut in half so the inside is visible.
Jchang Kitchen
Throughout Kansas City, you'll find pop-up restaurants serving meals inspired by a variety of Asian cuisines.

True foodies know some of the best food businesses start as pop-ups. If you are down to supporting early-stage AANHPI food vendors who haven’t reached the point of running a regular food truck, here’s a list to follow:
Xiao daCunha
Originally from China, Xiao daCunha covers arts and culture happenings in the Midwest, specifically focusing on the Kansas City metro and Chicagoland. She has written for KCUR, The Pitch, Sixty Inches from Center, and BRIDGE Chicago, and spent three years as Managing Editor at a Chicago digital publication, UrbanMatter. A practicing visual artist herself, Xiao combines her artistic talent with her writing to contribute to public art education and explores topics relevant to BIPOC artists, gender identity, and diasporic identity. You can reach her on Instagram and Twitter.
See stories by Xiao daCunha
