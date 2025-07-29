-
The final Senate version of the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" contains restrictions on medical provider taxes that alarmed Missouri health experts — and Sen. Josh Hawley. But he voted for the bill anyways, after adding $50 billion in funding for rural hospitals.
Bob Onder defeated former state Sen. Kurt Schaefer in an expensive Republican primary contest to represent Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District.
Former state Sen. Bob Onder became the fifth GOP candidate to announce their run for lieutenant governor on Monday. Although that post is largely ceremonial, it can be important if Missouri’s governor leaves office.