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Johnson and Douglas counties approved regulations allowing the construction of what would be the largest utility-scale solar farm in Kansas. But while residents say they support green energy, there's a vocal contingent pushing back against building 2,000 acres of panels so close to their communities.
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In a few years, Kansas Citians will be able to wander 500 acres of tallgrass prairie close to home. A Johnson County park is in the midst of the area’s largest prairie restoration project.
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A global transportation and supply chain management company is shuttering its Edgerton, Kansas, location, putting 136 people out of work. XPO Logistics…