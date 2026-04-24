Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota says he hasn't 'fully committed' to campaign

Phil LeVota has served as interim Jackson County Executive since last October, after former Executive Frank White Jr. was recalled by voters. At the time, LeVota knew he was walking into a difficult situation.

"Back in October, when I was approached to (be the interim executive), I thought this would be the craziest thing in the world to do," LeVota told KCUR's Up To Date. "Ten years of a debacle in the assessment department. People were mad. They recalled the last guy, anyone foolish enough to get in there was crazy. But public service has been one of my goals my entire career, and I decided I needed to step up."

When LeVota was chosen to complete the remainder of White's term, he told anyone who would listen that he wasn't going to run again. LeVota even signed an affidavit that said he did not intend to seek a full term.

But earlier this month, minutes before Missouri's filing deadline, LeVota submitted the paperwork to run.

He told KCUR, however, that his filing doesn't mean he is fully committed just yet.

"It's giving myself some opportunity to still think about it. I'm not at 'full' yet. I haven't opened a campaign committee. I haven't raised a dime. I've turned down a bunch of money already. I've got to get my head around still. My heart's got to be in this," LeVota explained.

"I'm working 60 hours a day being a county executive. I don't have time for a rigorous campaign. If I do, I'm taking something away from what I'm doing as county executive, and I've committed to this term at least until January 31st to do what's right by Jackson County citizens, and that's my first and foremost thing."

LeVota also said it is "not a fun job" coming to work every day and trying to change the culture of Jackson County government. Still, this is a tough decision for him.

"There's still time for me to make a decision. I'm going to do what's right by my friends, my family and what's right for me," LeVota said. "The biggest letdown I would ever have is if the people that support me have seen what I've done and know that I could do better. If I run, I'm going to win. There's no question. But I still am here to tell you I'm weighing it. My heart right now is not in a rigorous campaign."

Jackson County Legislator DaRon McGee just ended his campaign for county executive earlier this week. LeVota and six other candidates remain.

