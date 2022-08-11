Search Query
power plant
Utilities in Nebraska, Missouri delay coal power plant closures, mirroring nationwide trend
Kavahn Mansouri
The North Omaha Station, a coal burning power plant, was supposed to stop burning coal next year. But its owner wants an extension to keep burning coal for three more years.