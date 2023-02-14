Missouri judge rules Lamar Johnson should be freed after 28 years wrongfully imprisoned

A St. Louis judge ruled Tuesday that Lamar Johnson should be released from prison after he spent 28 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit.

Johnson contended for years he did not kill Marcus Boyd on his porch in 1994.

St. Louis Judge David Mason told a packed courtroom that he was setting aside Johnson’s 1995 conviction.

Christian Gooden / St. Louis Post-Dispatch / St. Louis Post-Dispatch Lamar Johnson embraces one of his attorneys on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason vacated his murder conviction during a hearing at Mel Carnahan Courthouse in St. Louis.



Johnson was found guilty along with Phillip Campbell of murdering Boyd. Much of the conviction revolved around an eyewitness who was later found to have been compensated and ultimately recanted his testimony that Johnson was one of the killers.

A hearing on the case in December also featured dramatic testimony from James Howard, who said on the witness stand that he and Campbell killed Boyd during a robbery attempt.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Conviction Integrity Unit first highlighted Johnson’s case as a wrongful conviction in 2019. But efforts to free Johnson were stymied after the Missouri Supreme Court ruled in 2021 she didn’t have the authority to try and vacate his sentence.

“The criminal justice system is premised on the idea that innocent people shouldn't be convicted,” said Washington University Law School professor Peter Joy. “And if they're convicted, they should be set free. And in Missouri, unfortunately, the way the courts interpreted the existing laws on the books was they basically said, ‘Even if there's actual innocence proven on a person, unless the person was convicted and given the death penalty, there wasn't any way of relief.’”

Eventually, the Missouri General Assembly passed legislation that gave prosecutors like Gardner the pathway to set aside potential wrongful convictions. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker was able to use that law to free Kevin Strickland in 2021.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Lamar Johnson speaks to the media on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after being released from custody at the Carnahan Courthouse — a part of Missouri’s 22nd Judicial Circuit — in downtown St. Louis. Johnson was released after being convicted and jailed for nearly 30 years for a murder he did not commit.

But both Gardner and Baker had opposition from then-Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office. In Johnson’s case, several assistant attorneys general argued that the people vouching for Johnson’s innocence had credibility issues or had made contradictory statements over the years.

Some legal observers felt this case was a critical test of whether the 2021 law was meaningful. And others like former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Michael Wolff said Schmitt’s office was engaging in misguided tactics.

“Doing justice is the value, not making sure that a wrong judgment stays in place,” Wolf said.

Baker, though, said it makes sense for the attorney general’s office to be involved in these types of cases — especially if a prosecutor thinks someone is wrongfully convicted but it turns out they were actually guilty.

She also said Missouri is an outlier compared to other places when it comes to handling wrongful convictions.

“And I will tell you, it doesn't even happen on the other side of the state line for me in Kansas,” Baker said. “The Republican attorney general [Derek Schmidt] has been very cooperative in handling cases of innocence that come through his state in a very credible way.”

This is a developing story and will be updated

