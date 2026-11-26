School has just let out when kids start trickling into The Learning Tree toy store in Prairie Village, their parents in tow as they point out the latest arrivals of squishies, stuffed animals and blind boxes.

It’s the calm before the storm when holiday shopping ramps up and parents scramble to find the perfect gift for the child, tween or teen in their life.

“Once Black Friday rolls around, it gets pretty crazy in here,” said Brett Goodwin, the store’s owner.

Some families have just started buying gifts, but Goodwin said his store starts procuring toys for the next year as early as January. He said this has been a big year for toy trends like the “ squish-craze .”

The squeezable toys come in a variety of forms, whether it's squishy butter sticks , jiggling dumplings or NeeDoh cubes . Goodwin said they also appeal to a range of ages, and even adults appreciate the squish toys, too.

Jodi Fortino / KCUR Benjamin McClasky, a 10-year-old from Prairie Village, points out the variety of squishy toys available at The Learning Tree toy store.

Goodwin said another appeal of the squishy toys is the accessible price point.

“We have many items that are at a price that a kid might be able to purchase with their pocket change, and that has been really fun,” Goodwin said.

He said the Doctor Squish Squishy Maker will be popular among younger kids — as long as parents are willing to let it into their house. For kids who are a bit older, Goodwin said Jellycat stuffed plushies are popular, while collectible figures like Sonny Angels and Smiskies appeal to teenagers and young adults.

KCUR spoke with kids around town to get the firsthand scoop on what else will be at the top of their holiday wish lists. They range in age from 3 to 17, but all already know what they’re asking their parents — or Santa — to put under the tree this year.

Youngest gift receivers

The metro’s youngest gift receivers are looking at store shelves to get inspiration for what they want in their stocking.

Three-year-old Kian wants to add to his collection of toy dinosaurs this Christmas with a Jurassic World dinosaur that he spotted at Target. He lugged two of them to keep him company during storytime at the Kansas City Public Library's central branch.

“It opens its mouth really big,” Kian said. “And it spits out fire.”

Jodi Fortino / KCUR Three-year-old Kian shows off his toy dinosaurs at the Kansas City Public Library's central branch. His mother said he is happy, despite his stoic look.

Enzo Delira, another 3-year-old, wants more of his “favorite” Hot Wheel cars that he also saw at Target. But at the top of his wish list is a visit from the big guy himself — Santa Claus.

His mother said Enzo’s still learning about the concept of Santa bringing gifts and is currently under the impression that when he shimmies down their chimney, he’ll be there to stay.

“Santa be here,” Enzo said when asked what he wants for Christmas. “He eat all of our cookies.”

Jodi Fortino / KCUR Three-year-old Enzo Delira shows off a book at Kansas City Public Library's central branch featuring his "best friend," Santa Claus.

Other Kansas City parents may have a tricky time figuring out what to get their kid this holiday season because sometimes the best gift comes from the imagination.

Four-year-old Callum has some creative ideas for what he wants to see under his Christmas tree.

“It's a little robot that is a little nice guy,” Callum said. “A nice villain.”

Tween squishy-traders

Jane Torpey, a fourth grader in the Shawnee Mission School District, has her finger on the pulse of what’s at the top of tweens’ wish lists this year.

She’s got her own wish list sorted — she’s asking for lots of clothes, squishy toys and a Jellycat plushie . For other kids, she’s thinking they’ll want squishies, Pokémon trading cards , crafts, 3D-printed toys and mystery blind boxes .

Jodi Fortino / KCUR Fourth grader Jane Torpey is a big fan of Jellycat stuffed plushies, like the Zyllan Alien at The Learning Tree toy store.

Jane also has some advice for parents this shopping season. She said they can try getting their kids something that has to do with their favorite things.

“Let's say a person really likes instruments. Maybe if they have their ears pierced or something, they can get trumpet earrings,” Jane said. “Let's say they really like little things, and let's say they also like axolotls. Maybe you can get them an axolotl blind box figure.”

Jodi Fortino / KCUR Second grader Christian Lamott shows off one of his favorite kinds of 3D-printed fidget toys called Wigglitz — the dragon.

The Learning Tree toy store is also home to a large bucket of miniature, 3D-printed fidget toys called Wigglitz . Christian Lamott, a second grader at Cure of Ars Catholic School, said he wants them for Christmas because it’s fun to trade them with friends.

At the top of his list is the dragon toy that’s “very long” and “shiny.”

Grace Cox, a sixth grader at Kansas City Christian School, said she wants squishies this year and predicts other kids also will.

Jodi Fortino / KCUR A group of friends at The Learning Tree toy store in Prairie Village show off their NeeDoh squishes. A holiday shipment of the toys flew off the shelves shortly after arriving.

“Maybe it's how they're really rare and they're hard to find, and it makes kids feel really excited when they get them,” she said.

She also loves to read and hopes to receive some books for Christmas, including “ Diary of a Wimpy Kid ” and “ The Enola Holmes Mysteries ” series.

Practical high schoolers

“Visions of sugar-plums” may be dancing in some children’s heads, but many Kansas City teens are already dreaming of their college plans.

Jaydah Johnson, a senior at Central High School, is prioritizing getting a car this year instead of clothing and shoes like previous years. She said the car only needs to fit one criteria: operable.

“Anything that gets me to work. Anything that moves correctly,” Jaydah said. “Anything that works. A to B.”

Jodi Fortino / KCUR Seniors Emily Romero, Shauna Bridgewater and Jaydah Johnson share their Christmas wish lists at Central High School's cafeteria. Shauna is asking for room decor that will match her Grinch-themed pajamas.

Nearly every student who spoke with KCUR had some kind of technology on their wish list. Some were replacing broken phones or tablets, while senior Emily Romero said she wants a Canon camera “for memories” and because she’s trying to be a photographer.

Several teens predicted that iPads or Beats by Dre headphones would be popular among their age group. That’s the case for senior Ja’Cole Osler.

“It's more storage, and I feel like I'll do more things on my iPad than my phone,” Ja’Cole said. “The screen is just bigger.”

Some students are eyeing name brand clothing items. Senior James Boyd predicts streetwear will continue to be on trend, like hoodies from Fear of God Essentials or Young Thug-founded SP5DER . Other students say they’re wearing denim from Purple Brand and Ksubi .

Jodi Fortino / KCUR Some students predicted that newly released shoes would be popular this holiday season, including Air Jordan sneakers.

There’s still some childhood whimsy this holiday season for one Central High student. Senior Shauna Bridgewater wants room decor for Christmas, but with an unexpected theme: the Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

Donned in Grinch-themed pajamas, Shauna said her love for the cartoon character extends year-round.

“I just like everything about him. He was bad at first, and then he turned good,” Shauna said. “I just like it.”