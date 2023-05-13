What's better than a Kansas City patio? These are the city's best places to eat and drink outside

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure! newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Some things are worth braving spring allergies for, like a quaint Kansas City patio. After being pent up all winter, sometimes all you need is a cool breeze and a cool drink to set you at ease.

Not sure where to go first? We’ve rounded up a handful of patios to check out this spring and summer.

Hillsider's

Hillsider's Logan "Loogey" Smith turned the 403 Club neighborhood bar into an eclectic sports dive bar with a patio and fire pit out back.

Kansas City, Kansas, rapper Logan “Loogey” Smith doesn’t just drop bars, he owns one, too. Smith has shared the stage with acts like Waka Flocka Flame, A$AP Ferg, Freddie Gibbs and others, but always had an affinity with bartending.

Last fall, he opened Hillsider’s after applying a fresh coat of paint on the original 403 Club neighborhood bar and turning it into an eclectic sports dive bar with a spacious patio and fire pit out back.

Since then, he has hosted watch parties, concerts and comedy shows located inside and outside, depending on the weather. If you want wine, classic cocktails or just a $4 hotdog and Hamm’s, Hillsider’s patio might be the summer spot for you.

Harry's Country Club

Harry's Country Club Harry’s Country Club is laid-back and welcoming, whether you’re unwinding after work or spending a lazy weekend afternoon enjoying patio weather.

Spacious and inviting, the patio at Harry’s Country Club is an ideal place for drinks and dinner in the River Market, especially during spring and summer. With a vibe that’s more casual than it is “country club,” Harry’s is laid-back and welcoming, whether you’re unwinding after work or spending a lazy weekend afternoon enjoying patio weather.

The bar’s wide selection of whiskey is impressive even to the most selective connoisseurs, as is its offering of beer, tequila and other spirits. Avoiding alcohol? Harry’s has you covered, too, with a solid selection of mocktails made with Seedlip non-alcoholic spirits.

Harry’s serves classic pub fare that’s equally delicious, with a menu that includes burgers, sandwiches, cheese curds and a tasty country fried steak — or “City fried steak,” as they call it. Comfort food to go with your whiskey or mocktail, delivered with lovely views of downtown KC? Find it at Harry’s Country Club patio.

Clay & Fire

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Clay & Fire has two patios: one on the balcony of the second floor and the other on the ground floor.

The shining gem of the West Side sits in an old house, borne from the genius of chef Brent Gunnels, Savannah Bennett and owner Adam Jones — Clay & Fire. Walking up the stone steps you might be greeted by Jones himself and various community members often laughing and enjoying the setting sun by the restaurant’s glimmering outdoor pizza oven.

Clay & Fire has two patios: one on the balcony of the second floor and the other on the ground floor. The ground floor is divided by the walk-up with three to four tables on the left and two to three tables to the right, all under the shade of an old tree planted near the front door. The balcony patio has two tables that overlook the ground floor and the rest of the West Side neighborhood.

On some days you could be lucky to snag a seat on the balcony or on Clay & Fire’s front steps, but you’ll be glad to have set a reservation beforehand, as the restaurant is often booked in warmer temperatures.

Known for its Grandma pizza and to-die-for mezze selection, there’s bound to be something – if not the clawfoot bathtub now used as a fish tank in the upstairs bathroom – that catches your eye and your taste buds.

Bonus: Read about how Clay & Fire brought together a Kansas City pizza chef and a Turkish restauranteur.

The Easy Inn

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 The Inn’s freshly decked-out patio features a bubbling fountain at its center and can seat about 40 people at capacity.

In the middle of the Strawberry Hill neighborhood sits The Easy Inn and its new patio.

The Inn’s freshly decked-out patio features a bubbling fountain at its center and can seat about 40 people at capacity. There’s plenty of standing room available as well under the patio’s stringed lights.

The building was built in 1961 as the Colonial Club, which opened and closed several times during its tenure in the neighborhood. Five years ago, owner Blake Lostas, who also owned the Blind Tiger in Westport, purchased the building and reopened it as The Easy Inn.

The neighborhood bar also offers various dive bar food options like double cheeseburgers, nachos, chicken tenders, tacos and more, that are all sent up a tiny elevator by chef Khalid Sublett.

Bonus: Read more about the customers of The Easy Inn from KCUR’s series The Regulars, who compare the cozy dive to “Cheers.”

Afterword Tavern and Shelves

Afterwords Tavern and Shelve Afterword Tavern and Shelves' intimate patio faces the bustling 19th Street.

You might have stumbled upon Afterword Tavern and Shelves on your First Friday’s trek to the food trucks, but I promise that you’ll want to stop in to peruse. The bookstore bar is perfect for your Hemingway or Didion fantasies of drinking a cocktail and burying your nose in your favorite book.

The patio sits in front of Sweatheory, a yoga studio directly adjacent to the bar/bookstore, with four picnic style tables facing the bustling 19th Street. Afterword’s patio is intimate, yet inviting, since folks can easily walk up to the outdoor space.

Don’t have a book in mind yet? Afterword Tavern and Shelves has a vast selection both in stores and online to sift through.

Blip Roasters

Blip Roasters / Facebook The patio at Blip Roasters in the West Bottoms.

With the weather heating up, the patio at Blip Roasters is back in season. The patio sits directly to the right of the coffee roaster — and now beer brewer — with plenty of seating and an open stage ready for small concerts.

On May 27, Blip’s patio will be featured as one of four West Bottoms stages during the second weekend of Manor Fest 5, a local music festival hosted by the local record label Manor Records.

Blip is perfect for motorcycle watching during their weekly “Sunday Service,” where locals show off their rides, and you can grab a veggie burrito while you’re at it.

More great places to eat outside

Your outdoor eating adventures don’t need to stop here. KCUR’s Up To Date recently highlighted some recommendations from local food writers and enthusiasts who shared their favorite places to dine al fresco around the metro.

From eating sandwiches at Pigwich in City Market, to brunch on the terrace of Verbena overlooking Meadowbrook Lake, to the coffee and pastries at Cafe Equinox inside Family Tree Nursery, you’ll find even more places to get fresh air and a bite. Check out the full list of food recs here.