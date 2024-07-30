Classical KC on KCUR

-
Virginia music teacher Annie Ray started an orchestra for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She just won a Grammy for music education, and a $10,000 grant for her school.
Cellist Carter Medina, a Blue Springs South High School student, speaks with Classical KC about his earliest musical inspirations and how playing the cello offers comfort from stressful high school days. Carter's mother Jennifer shares the ways she encouraged Carter's growth, and her heartfelt emotions about Carter's next steps.