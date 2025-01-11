Get to know the Rosedale neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, with this beginner's guide

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Platted in 1872, officially a town in 1875 and incorporated into Kansas City, Kansas, in 1922, Rosedale’s life effectively began with the establishment of the Kansas City Roller Mill Company in April 1875.

Moved from Decatur, Illinois to the metro, the roller mill primarily made iron railroad rails and spikes. Industry dominated in the decades to come, with an iron works opening in 1878.

Over the years, the Rosedale neighborhood has been the home to wave after wave of American migration, and its businesses and restaurants are a testament to change. One can quickly find barber shops, Mexican food and classic American diners, a drive-in movie theater and, of course, world-class barbecue.

The neighborhood is today bounded by Interstate 35 on the northwest, West 47th Avenue on the south and State Line Road on the east. Nearly 2 square miles in area, and with a population of 6,670 as of the most recent census, these days Rosedale is dominated by the The University of Kansas School of Medicine and hospital complex (more on this institution below).

The town-slash-neighborhood’s fortunes waxed and waned, and diverse populations have moved through the community, all while it has participated in the great moments of the nation’s history. Read on to learn more about Rosedale’s history and what local institutions are worth checking out in this surprisingly varied corner of Kansas City.



Kansas City history and nature come together

Visit Kansas City, Kansas Hidden in Rosedale is the Rozarks Nature Trail, which connects Fisher Park and the Rosedale Arch.

From just about inception to today, the KU hospital complex has been a fixture in Rosedale. KU even offered a “Preparatory Medical Course” in the town in 1880. And, for those wishing to learn more about the KU Medical Center’s history, there’s a museum on campus.

The Clendening Library & Museum houses instruments from 19th and 20th century American medicine as well as materials that depict ancient, medieval and early modern medical history, including illustrations of Etruscan, Roman, Babylonian, Egyptian, Chinese, Japanese and pre-Columbian practices.

The museum also houses exhibits on American Civil War medicine, medicine in World Wars I and II and more. It is also home to some very rare and interesting items, including a plaster cast of the Stele of Hammurabi, which, carved sometime between 1792 and 1750 BCE, is one of the earliest legal codes ever discovered.

Beyond the museum, Rosedale and U.S. history are, after a fashion, unified in the Rosedale Memorial Arch, which celebrated 100 years in 2024. The most visible neighborhood monument, it honors the soldiers of World War I and is based on Paris’ Arc de Triomphe.

The arch was designed by Rosedale resident John LeRoy Marshall and was dedicated in 1923. In 1993, a monument was added under the Arch to honor the soldiers of World War II and of the Korean and Vietnam wars.

The arch shares space with Mount Marty Park, which wraps around behind Rosedale Middle School. For those wanting to do more than reflect on nature and the history behind the arch, the park is innervated by the Rozarks Trail, an easy, 1.7-mile out-and-back in a surprisingly wooded setting. The trail also connects Mount Marty Park with Fisher Park via the Rozarks Nature Trail system, a volunteer-maintained network of about four miles of singletrack, natural-surface trails.

For those wanting a space more for sporting than reflection, to the west and not far from these two parks is Rosedale Park, a 55-acre athletic complex with lighted and non-lighted softball fields, lighted tennis courts, a shelter, playground equipment, skate park and two 18-hole disc golf courses.



How about those (old school) eats

Rosedale Bar-B-Q Rosedale Bar-B-Q is the oldest continuously-running BBQ restaurant in the metro.

The parks above are not far from Southwest Boulevard, the neighborhood’s main thoroughfare and, arguably, cultural center.

On that strip is Dagwood's Cafe Diner, a local landmark that’s been dishing diner favorites since 1938. A locals’-favorite breakfast and lunch spot, many customers have dined at Dagwood’s since their early years and now bring their kids and grandkids. This is your classic greasy spoon: breakfast favorites, bottomless coffee, burgers and more. Also tops are their open-face roast beef sandwiches.

On the barbecue side, there are two legends in this one neighborhood: Rosedale Bar-B-Q and Joe’s KC.

Also on Southwest Boulevard, Rosedale Bar-B-Q celebrated 90 years in 2024 and is the oldest continuously-running BBQ restaurant in the metro. This establishment is known for founder Anthony Rieke's Southwestern-style sauce. They dish all the expected favorites and also sell meat by the pound.

Down on the other side of Rosedale is the original, gas station-sited, award-winning Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que. This enterprise has grown to three locations and now offers a mail order business, but the original location is the way to go in many diners’ opinions. Joe’s menu is a lot larger, but it all smokes down to one thing: outstanding slow-cooked meats served on buns or platters. People love their Rocket Pig and Z-Man sandwiches.

Also on the south end of the neighborhood: should-be-world-famous Gus’s Fried Chicken. If you’re a chicken fan, you’ll definitely be happy here. In business for over 60 years and launched in Mason, Tennessee, the joint is now in 12 states and puts a fight against any Kansas City fried chicken. Gus’s is a piece-and-plate establishment: two- and three-piece meals with sides of your choosing.



Cocktails, coffee, pottery, plants and more

Sagebrush Enjoy the signature cocktail and the Southwest vibe at Sagebrush cocktail bar.

For plant-slash-coffee lovers (or lovers of just either): Garden House Café is a must-visit on Southwest Boulevard. Almost a holistic retreat for its lush calmness, sense of community and creative vibe, this cafe also pours specialty coffees and sells home goods, plant accessories and even office accouterments.

Looking for another fun surprise? Located inside the shop, in a literal closet, is Supply Closet: A nook business packed with pens, organizers and vintage desk supplies.

Looking for a boozy sojourn? Take in the new-wave cocktail scene with a Southwest vibe at Sagebrush. Their signature, eponymous cocktail has Tesoro 55 tequila, pink guava, orange sorbet, and a cilantro-jalapeño foam. Also, do you see that marg in the picture??? You know you wish you were there right now.

Next up is Three Bees Pottery & Coffee Shop, but the name just doesn’t do it justice. Nor does cute, or even “like a vacation to Mexico.” This coffee-and-pottery spot sells hand-crafted Mexican telavara pottery and blown-glass artwork as well as home décor and local-made jewelry. On the coffee shop side, you’ll find a full roster of coffee and espresso but also authentic Mexican pastries and even killer tamales and a birra burrito.



Rosedale’s world cuisine offerings

1889 Pizza Napoletana 1889 Pizza Napoletana pairs an elegant venue with delicious handmade wood-fired pizzas.

Is it really the Midwest without a large, family-style Mexican restaurant? (Hint: no.) Taqueria Mexico #4 is one of the oldest Mexican restaurants in KC and very much a local favorite, though this location is less old-style and leans just a little more into the TVs, music, bright lights, etc. Vibe aside, this is a big-menu restaurant with page after page of specials, combos and a la carta offerings.

Rosedale is also home to great Vietnamese cuisine. Vietnam Cafe 39’s menu offers all the faves (pho, rolls, stir fry dishes), but frankly, the atmosphere and decor have that thing that can’t be replicated: strip-mall feel on the outside, lived-in and comfy on the inside. A timeless spot. Note: Vietnam Cafe sits across from KU Medical Center and can get busy.

If you want “real” pizza (did I just start a fight?), 1889 Pizza Napoletena serves it: authentically Neapolitan wood-fired pizza. Dine in and take it slow or call in and rush it out, this place accommodates but does not bend on flavor. The pies are 12 inches, handmade and delish.



One special recommendation: a movie under the stars

Visit Kansas City, Kansas The Boulevard Drive-In, now the last drive-in movie theater in the Kansas City metro area, celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2025.

Closed to movie screenings for the season as of this writing but slated to reopen in April 2025, Boulevard Drive-In Theatre is worth building a Rosedale visit around.

Our metro had two drive-ins until recently, but the other closed due to rent hikes. Now, there are fewer than 300 drive-ins left across the country. Perhaps the Boulevard’s secret to success is that it turns into a swap shop on the weekends where vendors sell everything from vegetables to antiques.

So, that recommendation: Grab some friends or your fam, order a huge to-go spread from one of the great restaurants listed above, and drive it over to Boulevard Drive-In for a show you won’t forget.

Hope to see you in KCK soon, friends!