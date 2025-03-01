Want to explore Olathe, Kansas? Start with this beginner's guide to the city

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

The Kansas City region has been a thoroughfare through history, and much of the landscape has changed thanks to major migration and subsequent intensive farming and industrialization.

Native American tribes had the first and longest claims to this area, and Olathe bears their presence, especially in its name, with Olathe purportedly referencing the Shawnee word for “beautiful."

The town was incorporated in 1857 and again in 1858 (due to early instability), and by 1860 had a population of 341. By 2020, the city had grown to 141,290, according to the census and has matured into a classic Midwestern suburban enclave that has drawn the attention of national publications like Fortune Magazine, which called it one of the top “places to live for families” in the country.

But what’s the vibe? Think classic suburbia: planned neighborhoods consisting of large lots and dotted with shopping plazas all knit together with mature greenery, well-kept parks and good schools. Light on industrial and manufacturing and heavy on residential areas, Olathe is a homey community.



Olathe's history

Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site The Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site is one of the many spots that tell Olathe's history.

If you wanted to travel the U.S. around the time of Olathe’s founding in the mid-19th-century, your options were various watercraft, rail, horse, your feet … or stagecoach. And, perhaps a credit to this town’s current success, Olathe was an early stagecoach stop.

These days, Olathe is home to the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm (1200 E. Kansas City Rd.), the only “working” stagecoach stop left on the Santa Fe Trail. This iconic historic landmark and museum can claim as much because it operates as a living history museum with a working barn and more.

Visit Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but be sure to try to plan around an "1860s Living History Day" so you can tour the house, watch a cook or blacksmith at work or take a stagecoach ride.

Around the time of Olathe’s “stagecoach boom,” a progressive and now iconic school took root in the community. The Kansas State School for the Deaf (450 E. Park St.) officially began operations in Olathe in November 1866 after iterations in Baldwin City and Topeka. The oldest state educational institution in Kansas, it was founded by Philip A. Emery, a deaf man who had taught at the Indiana School for the Deaf until 1860.

Now, one can tour the Museum of Deaf History, Arts & Culture (MDHAC) (455 E. Park St.) located just across the street from the iconic school. With a mission to “advance and preserve knowledge about Deaf people, their languages, cultures, and experiences in the United States and around the world,” the museum offers exhibits dedicated to deaf icons, culture and sensory experiences.

Tour the Chuck Baird Art Gallery or learn more about De’Via, or Deaf View/Image Art – “art that examines and expresses the Deaf Experience from a cultural, linguistic, and intersectional point of view.”

The museum is generally open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but check the site for special events and other news.

You might also consider these other historical sites around town:

The Kansas City Auto Museum (15095 W. 116th St). Celebrating the region’s strong auto manufacturing and racing roots, this museum opened in May 2014 and is home to nearly three dozen iconic cars in a massive display hall.

For Kansas City-specific automotive history, be sure to check out displays covering 1965 Le Mans winner Masten Gregory (the “Kansas City Flash”), the Ford Winchester Plant and downtown KC’s iconic Greenlease Cadillac building.

The Ensor Park and Museum (18995 W. 183rd St.) A National Historic Site, this home belonged to the family of Jacob Ensor, who became an instructor of manual arts at the Olathe High School at age 19 and pretty much worked there until his retirement in 1965. Fascinated by the emergence of radio technology, Ensor built crystal-receiving sets and soon added a sending set called a spark-gap transmitter.

An hour-long tour will expose you to this 1890 farmhouse and peg barn, each housing original tools, farm equipment, radio equipment, teaching materials and other hand-crafted objects — including even an electric scoreboard for a basketball court.

For more fascinating houses, take this seven-stop tour of iconic Olathe homes. Produced via a collaboration between the Johnson County Museum and other partners, this tour can be completed in a few hours on a sunny afternoon.

For those interested in a more rugged history, Olathe has that, too. Lone Elk Campground (167th and Lone Elm) is a major wagon trail intersection — travelers headed to Oregon, California and points found via the Santa Fe Trail often spent their first night west of the Missouri River at this site.

Starting in 1821, Lone Elk was a campground and rendezvous point for these trail users, and their presence persists: Wagon swales created by thousands of wheels are still visible in the park. Now a 155 acre city park, Lone Elk features interpretive signage and a walking trail through woods and prairie. There are also soccer and softball fields as well as picnicking amenities.



Nature to enjoy around Olathe

Johnson County Parks and Recreation District Kill Creek Park is one of the many sites for exploring nature in Olathe.

If you are less concerned with history and just want to enjoy its backdrop, Olathe has you covered.

With over 12 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, Kill Creek Park (11670 Homestead Lane) is a great first stop for any Olathe-visiting nature lover. A standout park for its diverse amenities – including a marina and swim beach – the park also boasts the iconic Russell and Helen Means Observation Tower designed by Kansas City-area firm SFS Architecture.

The park’s lake is a fantastic fishing spot and is also a great place to paddleboard, kayak or canoe, etc.

Adjacent to the park is the TimberRidge Adventure Center, a reservation-focused experience-oriented compound that can accommodate groups looking to bond and build skills via camping, ropes courses and more.

For a prairie-and-natural-regional-ecosystem experience, visit the Olathe Prairie Center (26325 W. 135th St.). A very short drive from downtown Olathe, this 300-acre preserve of both remnant and restored prairie and riparian woodlands features trails and eight intermittent ponds that attract wildlife. Open from dawn to dusk and devoid of much manmade infrastructure, this area gives visitors a view to what much of the area’s landscape looked like during the time of stagecoach travel.

The Ernie Miller Nature Center (919 N. Hwy. 7) is effectively a learning lab offering exhibits, displays, events and educational opportunities. One particular must-see highlight: a 500-gallon aquarium that is home to native fish. For a view to above-water wildlife, the center has a viewing room looking out over a water feature. Visitors can watch as birds and other wildlife come to the feeders installed there.



Where to eat in Olathe

Romeito Cuban Restaurant Find delicious food from many different heritages in Olathe, like Romeito Cuban Restaurant.

You can’t make a trip to Olathe and not get a bite — that sounds like a recipe for a serious case of the hangries. Below are a diversity of sit-down-but-quick, lunch-ish options for just about any palette.

Now, please note that this list is not even close to exhaustive, and there are dozens and dozens of great spots in this suburban gem of a town.

Romeito Cuban Restaurant (111 N. Parker St.) Why begin this list with a Cuban eatery? See above regarding the region’s status as a crossroads and thoroughfare for wave after wave of newcomers. Go for the full experience with an oxtail stew or keep it simple with fried plantains and maybe palomilla (a thin, classic Cuban steak). Or, of course, one can order a classic pressed sandwich.

Old 56 (912 S. Chestnut St.) Since we’ve focused on history so much, why not dine in a throwback establishment? This diner-ish eatery occupies a Waid’s Restaurants building dating to 1965 and serves all-day breakfasts and diner classics 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Think steak and eggs, grilled hot sandwiches, chops and chicken and gravy galore. Oh, and strawberry shortcake for dessert is a must-have.

In a similar vein, and open since 1945, is Mom’s Kitchen (530 E. Santa Fe St.) More family-style than diner, this eatery separates itself with a menu featuring more “vintage” fare: open-faced hamburgers or tenderloins smothered in gravy, liver and onions, pot roast or pork roast, chopped salads and more.

Aoyama Ramen (14960 W. 119th St.) Olathe is a crossroads on the Asian fare front, too. Ramen is increasingly popular, and its fans have an option here. Dumplings, seafood, pork belly, super fresh veggies and, of course, noodles galore will leave you feeling full and content.

Johnny’s BBQ (1375 W. Old 56 Hwy.) If you’re even a day’s drive from Kansas City, you just can’t compose a restaurant rundown without tipping the hat to barbecue. And, sure, there’s a Joe’s location in the area, but Johnny’s is an Olathe staple and has also been featured on Diner’s, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri.

Fieri says Johnny’s “just screams tradition,” so take that as advice and go for pulled pork, ribs, burnt ends, etc. That said, you can find some unique things here like a BBQ meatball sandwich, wraps, tenderloins and hotdogs.

Lastly, if you’re wanting catfish, you’re in luck. Jumpin’ Catfish Restaurant (1861 S. Ridgeview Rd.) has been serving fried fillets of this classic American river fish since 1986. But there’s a lot more on the menu: crawdad tails, popcorn shrimp, chicken, even crab legs and quail. This local favorite offers an all-you-can-eat option most days of the week, and the menu is just plain huge.



Shopping and much else beside...

There really is a lot to do in Olathe — more than we can fit in here, especially if you want to stroll and shop. There are several shopping plazas to choose from, but downtown is your best bet for that classic mainstreet feel.

There are a number of recurring events around which to plan a visit if you want to skip the nature and history and just get a feel for the town itself.