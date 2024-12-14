Want to explore Lee's Summit? Start with this beginner's guide to the city

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Just 20 minutes southeast of downtown Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, Missouri is full of adventures waiting to be discovered.

Contrary to the popular rumor that the town is named after Civil War General Robert E. Lee, the town's history is a bit less dramatic. Originally incorporated in 1865 as the town of Strother by William Howard, a land speculator and enslaver, he was forced to change its name when the U.S. Postal Service notified him that Strother, Missouri, already existed.

So Howard chose to honor his friend, the local city leader and fellow enslaver named Dr. Pleasant Lea, who had been murdered by anti-slavery Red Legs in 1862 as part of the Bleeding Kansas conflict.

This town was constructed along the newly built railroad tracks that would connect St. Louis to Kansas City. According to the Kansas City Public Library, the “Summit” came from the fact that the town was the “highest point on the Pacific line between St. Louis and Omaha, Nebraska.”

But the railroad company allegedly made a typo, and so Lea Summit became Lee’s Summit. (There are some other plausible explanations for the name, so we can take it with a grain of salt.)

The town continued to grow, even after a fire in 1885 burned down most of downtown. With the addition of Longview Farm in 1912, Lee’s Summit became the home away from home for the family of Robert A. Long, the local lumber baron whose philanthropy helped shape Kansas City.

After World War II, the city continued to grow, and the addition of an Amtrak stop downtown during the 1970s brought the city into the modern age. Lee’s Summit has grown into more than 65 square miles and over 106,000 residents.

If you’re looking to explore the city for a day, or maybe looking to move or get to know your hometown better, here are just a few places to get started.



Hunt up the history of Lee's Summit

Lee's Summit History Museum Learn about Lee's Summit through the years at the area's historic sites.

Find out everything you want to know about the town with a quick stop at the Lee’s Summit History Museum. You’ll hear the story of William Howard, Lea, and other individuals who have called the town home, including world-renowned Elvis impersonator Matt Lewis.

This is also a place to learn about the James-Younger Gang. The famous Jessie James, and Younger brothers James, Cole, and Bob started with the pro-slavery Quantrill’s raiders and eventually turned outlaws in the 1870s. They robbed banks and trains as their legend grew.

However, their reign of thievery ended in 1876 in Minnesota where they attempted to rob a bank. Jessie and Frank James escaped, but the Youngers did not, and were sentenced to life imprisonment. Jim Younger died in prison of tuberculosis, while in 1901 both Cole and Bob were pardoned and returned home to Lee’s Summit. Cole ended up joining Frank James in the Wild West Shows of the early 1900s.

You can visit all their graves at the Lee’s Summit Historic Cemetery, and use this self-guided tour map to not miss a single piece of history.

When reading about history isn’t enough, go experience it firsthand at the Missouri Town Living History Museum located near Lake Jacomo. With 25 historic structures from the mid-1860s, livestock, heirloom crops, and period interpreters, you can see what life was really like over 160 years ago.

Finally, explore the area around Longview Mansion. Now an event space for weddings and gatherings, it was originally part of Longview Farms, built by Kansas City lumber baron R.A. Long in 1913. His daughter Loula Long Combs lived there and was a world-renowned horsewoman.



Historic downtown Lee's Summit

Shannon Carpenter / KCUR 89.3 Lee's Summit's historic downtown has plenty of options for dining and shopping.

There’s always something happening in downtown Lee’s Summit. Start with a visit to Santa every Saturday until Christmas at the Lee’s Summit History Museum from 3 to 5 p.m. It’s free!

The farmer’s market is always worth a visit, especially in the spring and summer to grab fresh produce, local honey, or meat from local farms.

While you’re there, it’s time to eat. Get an excellent breakfast at Neighborhood Cafe and enjoy gooey cinnamon rolls that are served almost as soon as you sit down. You can head to Smoke Brewing Company for brunch and try their Hangover Bloody Mary, which is adorned with a slider, rib, chicken tender, bacon, chicken wing, asparagus, and stuffed olives.

If pizza is what you are craving, then you can hit up Main Slice, which has excellent calzones, or Johnny Jo’s Pizzeria. Calaveras is a superb option for Mexican food, as is Taco Holics Club for street tacos. Third Street Social offers a traditional brunch menu that features house-made doughnuts and also makes a delicious fried chicken sandwich that perfectly balances spicy heat and crunch.

For a guide to some of the best places to eat, check out KCUR’s recent write-up about Eastern Jackson County restaurants.

Downtown has plenty of shopping options. For the thrifty, Red Racks offers great deals on vintage clothing and household essentials. Or buy flowers for your significant other at All A’ Bloom Flowers and Gifts, Bel Fiore Co. Flower Bar and Boutique, or Licata’s Flowers & Accessories.

Pick up something to read at KD’s Books, expand your kitchen at A Thyme for Everything, or explore fashion at Anchora Bella Boutique. Get a unique gift at the Local Foundry, which specializes in locally made products.

And when you need a pick-me-up, visit Whistle Stop Coffee Shop or indulge your sweet tooth at Poppy’s Icecream and enjoy artisanal selections such as snickerdoodle or cake batter.

As the sun goes down, the nightlife comes out. The 1909 Club at Libations & Company features blues, jazz, R&B, soul, and funk. Grab a beer and hear some tunes at Bricks, Llywelyn’s Pub, or Konrad’s Kitchen and Tap House.

The Pink Elephant offers a low-key vibe with high-end cocktails. Or if you want something a bit more active and retro, visit Arcade Alley with friends and show them how Galaga was meant to be played. Play a different kind of game at The Exit Room’s escape room challenges.

This can be a lot to take in, so maybe a weekend trip is in order. Stay at the Historic Browning House just two blocks away from downtown. If you’re planning something bigger such as a wedding, the Stanley Event Space has you covered, or in the case of their open-air rooftop, dance away the night under the stars.



Outdoor adventures around Lee's Summit

Shannon Carpenter / KCUR 89.3 There are a variety of parks, trails, and lakes for outdoor activities.

A large part of Lee’s Summit caters to the outdoor enthusiast and there is plenty to keep you active, with easy access to Lake Jacomo, Blue Springs Lake, and Longview Lake.

In the warm-weather months, beaches at both Lake Jacomo and Longview Lake are extremely well-maintained and manned with lifeguards. Open May 25 through Labor Day, check their website for hours.

All three lakes also offer year-round camping. At Longview Campground, head out to see the 37th annual Christmas in the Park. This drive-thru light display has over 1 million lights and 200 displays. A quick insider tip: the closer to the holidays it gets, the longer the lines will be.

When you do go, head out before the sun sets and beat some of the long wait times. Bring cocoa for the car, a couple of blankets for when you roll down your windows, and get into the holiday spirit. And don’t miss out on the Magic Tree (located at 1401 NW River Rd), which is adorned with 17,000 lights.

Between Blue Springs and Jacomo, you’ll also find Fleming Park with two full-service marinas, fishing docks, and even a radio-controlled model airplane field. One of the more unique experiences is the Native Hoofed Animal Enclosure. This 110-acre fenced enclosure allows you to get up close and personal with elk, white-tailed deer, and even bison. However, you should also know that you are no longer able to feed the animals.

Right across the street is one of the area’s many hiking trails. There are miles and miles to explore, including the Rock Island Trail, running over 200 miles from Windsor, Missouri, all the way to Kansas City. You’ll find a nice stretch of it in Lee’s Summit.

The James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area offers over 3,000 acres of nature and features 12 lakes that are perfect for fishing, including Honker Pond, which is only for kids. For horse enthusiasts, there are 15 miles of horse-friendly trails, and you can explore native grass plantings, woodlands, and crop fields that are managed year-round for the benefit of the wildlife. There is a good chance you’ll see geese, hawks, and deer among many other types of animals.

For our golfers, Lee’s Summit has the Fred Arbanas Golf Course, while frisbee athletes can find disc golf courses at Legacy Park and Howard Park.

Right now you can go ice skating at Summit Ice, the “only outdoor ice rink in eastern Jackson County.” Located on the corner of Chipman and Douglas Roads, the 8,000-square-foot ice rink is open through Feb. 23. Check their site for costs, rentals, and programming such as classes like Street Curling, which is curling on synthetic ice.

Finally, in the summer, Summit Waves is the perfect way to beat the heat. Float down the lazy river, jump in the pool, or plummet down two massive slides. And for our parents with babies and toddlers, Summit Waves features a kiddy area that is safe and relaxing.



Festivals and events

Flights of Fancy Kite Festival The Flights of Fancy Kite Festival is held every spring at Metropolitan Community College-Longview.

Downtown Lee’s Summit is a center of events year-round, including Downtown Days in June, Oktoberfest, and Music in the Park held every Friday in summer.

For winter festivities, Merry Swiftmas kicks off on Dec. 13, from 5 until 9 p.m. This ticketed event gets you a backstage pass to snacks, special offers, and Swiftie-themed cocktails at thirteen different establishments.

For something a bit more classical, the Lee’s Summit Symphony has dates set for Dec. 14, 2024, and March 15 and June 21, 2025. Or check out the Legacy Park Amphitheater to see what shows they have coming up such as Rock the Amp, an annual music festival.

There’s rarely a weekend where nothing is happening so check the Lee’s Summit Tourism calendar to keep track and pick the one that is right for you.

A can’t-miss event is the Flights of Fancy Kite Festival held every spring at Metropolitan Community College. During the event, hundreds of amateur kites soar through the sky right next to the professionals, with giant octopus and gorillas sharing space with sport kites that rip and dip through the air. Food trucks, vendors, and kite experts will be there to make sure you have a great time.