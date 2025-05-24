Want to get a tattoo in Kansas City? Here are some artists and studios to check out

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Some of the best tattoo artists in the world can be found right here in Kansas City.

Modern tattoo guns owe a lot of their popularity to the first electric doorbells. The first actual tattoo gun was invented by Samuel O’Reilly in 1891, which itself was based on the electric pen invented by Thomas Edison. However, enterprising tattoo artists noticed a similarity between the motors of the first tattoo guns and the electric doorbells: the dual inline coil motors are what give both the tattoo guns and old doorbells their distinctive vibration.

And thus, an underground art scene began its road to becoming mainstream.

When most think of tattoos, the cliché image of sailors with large shoulders proclaiming “I Love Mom” comes to mind. This style of American Traditional is still popular, but it’s just the beginning of the art style. Watercolor tattoos, geocentric, Japanese style, black and greyscale and realism are just a few.

Tattoo studios here in Kansas City are more likely to offer a colorful, wholesome environment, offering a sincere connection through unique art. And each one is stacked with several artists offering their own take on the form.

Costs for tattoos depend on several factors: Is it a custom design or on a flash sheet? How big is it and where on the body will it live? Matthew Crim of Crimson Tattoo says the “industry standard” in Kansas City starts between $100 to $150 per hour.

Plus, Kansas City is hosting the 10th annual Villain Arts Kansas City Tattoo Festival at the Sheraton at Crown Center, May 23 through May 25, 2025.

Whether you’re looking to get your very first tattoo, or add a fun or meaningful new piece to your sleeve, here are some beloved studios to check out around Kansas City.

And we know this list isn’t exhaustive, because Kansas City truly has more tattoo shops than you could visit in a lifetime, but consider this a friendly place to start.

Dear You Tattoo

Dear You Tattoo / Facebook The award-winning studio Dear You Tattoo is a popular location in Kansas City, Kansas.

Owner and artist Amber Lea started Dear You Tattoo in 2017 because she wanted to focus on the client experience, care, and connection that her art brings to people. Inside the building is as clean as a doctor’s office, with cubicles where the artists work.

Dear You is located in Kansas City, Kansas, but moving soon to a bigger space right next door so it won’t be hard to find.

On my visit, one client was getting a dragonfly tattoo in remembrance of a lost loved one. Another client, local director Jen Frank Klenke, was getting a tattoo of the moon’s phases to celebrate her mockumentary “Rennie.”

It’s worth noting that their watercolor tattoos are beautiful and expertly done with soft, free-flowing lines, which you can see in Justin’s watercolor animals. Check out Gina Lee’s video game and anime-inspired works, too, and head to the studio’s Instagram for the rest of their artists.

Dear You also won an award for Best Tattoo Studio award last year.

4470 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103

Windhorse Tattoo

Shannon Carpenter / KCUR 89.3 There's plenty of inspiration at Windhorse Tattoo's art filled studio in Tower District.

There is a New Orleans speakeasy vibe at Windhorse Tattoo. After you climb a flight of brown-red stairs, the E. 31st Street studio opens into a small waiting room. Copper-colored tin plating covers the ceiling, and tattooed mannequin limbs give clients an idea of what their art may look like on their skin.

Owner Mark Galloway, who’s been tattooing for 25 years, was working on a realistic face of an orange tabby cat when I stopped by. The client was his mother, who was getting only her second tattoo. To Mark’s right, his adult child Georgy worked on another client.

Galloway opened his shop 15 years ago in the Crossroads and has been at this location since 2017.

Why tattooing? Galloway says that skin is “both priceless and worthless. To the person, this is the only art that will follow them wherever they go, but it’s not worth anything to anyone else. There is no resale, and you’ll have it all the way to the grave.”

Neo-traditional tattoos are just one of the styles that Galloway and his staff offer — with some of the classic designs seen in American Traditional but with brighter colors and newer techniques. Their Instagram is full of their work and flash sheets currently on offer.

901 E 31st St, Kansas City, MO 64109

Jessie Hopeless

Jessie Hopeless / Instagram Tattoo artist Jessie Hopeless specializes in custom black and grey tattoos.

Jessie Hopeless’ studio is in an alleyway in the Crossroads. A simple black door with a golden sketched heart is the only thing that lets you know you are in the right place. Hopeless focuses on custom tattoos, and not flash – the term for pre-designed tattoos often seen on the walls of studios.

Most tattoo studios operate in an owner/renter arrangement, where the owner supplies advertising and support, and other artists rent a space, almost like a hair salon. Hopeless, however, is a single shop that runs by appointment only – and she’s booked out months in advance, so plan accordingly.

Hopeless’ black and grey art are true masterpieces. A finalist for the Best Tattoo Artist in 2024, she plays off shading and contrast to bring each piece to life.

“To see the contrast and shading, you almost have to squint. You have to see past your intellect to the shape of the highlight,” Hopeless said.

110 Southwest Blvd, Suite B, Kansas City, MO 64108

Crimson Tattoo

Crimson Tattoo / Instagram At Crimson Tattoo, owner Matthew Crim specializes in Japanese-style and full body tattoos.

Matthew Crim owns Crimson Tattoo on Westport Road with his wife Lua Pettit.

Crim specializes in Japanese-style tattoos, including full-body pieces. This distinctive style has sharp lines and often features flowers, dragons, or cherry blossoms.

He started tattooing in the 90s, and says he loves the “connection” between artists and clients. “You spend so much time with a client that you get to know them, their kids, their lives,” Crim says.

Crim is another one who is booked out a month in advance, and his skill is obvious.

Check out their Instagram to see more of their work, including a brilliant emerald green dragon.

1414 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111

Till Death Tattoo Collective

Shannon Carpenter / KCUR 89.3 With a variety of artists and styles, Till Death Tattoo Collective accommodates walk-ins and also offers permanent makeup.

Till Death Tattoo Collective has a large ornate window out front that gives a Willa Wonka feeling. Married owners Ashley and Nash Fors want to make everyone who comes in feel right at home, and inside is like walking in a Victorian reading room, with a green overstuffed couch and maroon-red brick walls.

Customers will hear the Fors bantering with the other artists, who all prioritize making the experience as comfortable as possible. Walk-ins are always welcome and they have staff on hand specializing in just that skill.

Perhaps you want a geocentric tattoo, which incorporates intertwined shapes and lines to create something unique. On their Instagram page, you can also see what they are doing with colors that absolutely pop – such as @skinnamondolce’s Pokemon creations or Brandy Woodford’s cartoon fruits.

923 W 17 St, Kansas City, MO 64108

The Cherry Bomb Tattoo Co.

Shannon Carpenter / KCUR 89.3 The Cherry Bomb Tattoo Co. displays an antique doorbell at its Lees Summit studio, the technology inspiring the modern tattoo gun.

Owner Wendy Scott opened The Cherry Bomb Tattoo Co. three years ago but has been in the business since she was 16. Four decades later she’s made a mark with this half tattoo studio and half retail shop.

Scott likes to promote local artists such as Fitzwater Leather, who make all manner of leather goods including beer koozies.

Scott says she was one of the first female tattoo artists in Kansas City, and among very few in the country, when she started. As seen from just this list, there are a lot more women artists in the scene now.

She also happens to be known as the “cover-up queen” – not all tattoos are based on good decisions, and getting rid of them is painful. Covering up old tattoos with a new design you can be proud of, now that’s an art of its own.

“It’s not easy,” Scott said. “Age of the ink makes a difference, and the line work – will it bleed through a new design?”

The Cherry Bomb often hosts community events such as a Teacher Appreciation Day that gives discounts to teachers, who came in droves on the night I visited.

Their biggest crowd was for a Taylor Swift event, and if you ask, they will show you the special book of one-of-a-kind flash designs that only a Swiftie could appreciate. Check their Facebook page to find their next event.

And as an ode to the history of tattooing, an antique electric doorbell sits on their counter. Scott will be happy to tell you the story.