Kansas City awards $100,000 to help more restaurants expand outdoor dining before World Cup

A fresh round of funding for upgraded outdoor dining experiences at small businesses across Kansas City, Missouri, will put entrepreneurs ahead of the game when World Cup revelers arrive in 2026, city officials said Thursday.

Twelve recipients were chosen this week to receive their slice of $100,000 from KCMO’s Outdoor Dining Enhancement Grant Program — building on a first round of $200,000 in funding announced in December.

The program, led by the KC BizCare Office, supports local restaurants in creating and improving outdoor dining areas that boost revenue, expand business potential, and contribute to Kansas City’s culinary scene.

“This second round of funding demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting Kansas City’s exceptional restaurant community,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “These businesses will use the grants to create inviting outdoor spaces that will serve our community well beyond the 2026 World Cup, contributing to the unique character that makes Kansas City a premier destination.”

For serial entrepreneur Isaac Collins, the grant funding will help his Fifth & Emery Frozen Yogurt and Chocolate location at Shoal Creek replace its outdoor tables and chairs with higher quality models, add umbrellas and string lights, and activate the area to encourage family friendly play with games like cornhole and tic tac toe.

“This program radically helps our business be able to bring our vision for creating safe, clean, and engaging spaces to life for our customers to enjoy,” said Collins, who also is a member of Kansas City’s inaugural Doordash Accelerator for Local Restaurants. “This patio will give our store a whole new feel, especially in the warmer months.”

The just-announced grant-winning businesses:



Elyssa Bezner / Startland News Orange: By Devoured sits next to Prefix Coffee and Made in KC, and Ludo's Shuffleboard.

All applications underwent a comprehensive evaluation process, according to the city, including administrative review to verify eligibility and documentation, as well as technical review by the City’s Public Works Department to assess safety and feasibility of outdoor dining spaces, particularly those in public rights-of-way.

Those selected reflect the diversity and creativity of Kansas City’s restaurant scene — from neighborhood favorites to innovative culinary concepts, the city said in a press release.

Enhancements at Collins’ Fifth & Emery location would’ve had to wait without the city funding, the founder said, noting the grant allowed him to re-prioritize the Shoal Creek spot amid adding new locations in Zona Rosa, Lenexa and Olathe.

“With all the other store openings and rebranding our business, we didn’t have the budget to transform our patio this year,” Collins said. “By receiving this grant, we will now move this project up to this year and complete this project ASAP to take advantage of summer.”

