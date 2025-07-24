'Ted Lasso' filming in Kansas City was a high-profile win for local and state tax credit programs

Scoring state-side shooting locations for the newest season of “Ted Lasso” reflects a strategy by the KC Film Office that’s straight from the hit Apple TV+ series’ playbook: The harder you work, the luckier you get.

“‘Ted Lasso’ filming in Kansas City represents everything we’ve been working toward,” said Rachel Kephart, director of the KC Film Office, an initiative championed by Mayor Quinton Lucas that leads efforts to attract film, television and commercial productions to Kansas City, along with supporting the growth of the local entertainment industry.

“This is exactly the type of high-profile, quality production that demonstrates Kansas City’s appeal as a premier filming destination,” Kephart said.

“Ted Lasso” cast members — including famed Overland Park son Jason Sudeikis and co-stars Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple — along with crews from the show were spotted earlier this week at locations including Gates BBQ in Midtown and Kansas City’s iconic Country Club Plaza.

The fourth season of the Apple TV+ series is expected to follow Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso character as he embarks on a new challenge: coaching a second-division women’s football team. A premiere date for the season has not yet been announced.

Filming in Kansas City included scenes outside the Charlie Hustle flagship store at 4747 Broadway Blvd., where Sudeikis donned a KC Current letterman jacket from the homegrown brand. Product from Charlie Hustle is expected to be featured in the show, confirmed Greg Moore, president of the apparel company, which showcases a classic and vintage feel that dovetails with the spirit of “Ted Lasso.”

“Like all of Kansas City, we’re excited that Jason, Warner Brothers and the folks at ‘Ted Lasso’ are filming in our hometown,” Moore said. “For Charlie Hustle to be part of a show of this caliber is immeasurable, and we experienced an impact from social media engagement already, and we anticipate a financial/brand impact once Season 4 is released.”

Courtesy of Mayor Quinton Lucas' office Mayor Quinton Lucas wears a “Ted Lasso” cap in a photo from his announcement of the show’s filming in Kansas City.

Lucas called the filming news — which spread rapidly across social media thanks to eagle-eyed fans — another major victory for Kansas City and its rapidly expanding film industry. The region saw national attention in 2024 when it scored the Kansas City Chiefs and Hallmark collaboration “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” which became the most-watched cable movie of the year.

“The Motherhood,” a Hallmark reality series starring actress Connie Britton, premiered in May after shooting in Kansas City.

“Having ‘Ted Lasso’ choose Kansas City as a filming location is a tremendous honor and a perfect homecoming for our friend, Jason Sudeikis,” Lucas said. “‘Ted Lasso’ embodies the same values of community, optimism and resilience that define Kansas City. The production will showcase Kansas City’s unique character and beauty to audiences worldwide while providing significant economic benefits to our local film community.”

Interest in filming in Kansas City has surged since Missouri passed its long-awaited state film incentive in July 2023, Kephart told Startland News previously. The new tax credit program builds on a local rebate effort that dates to 2016, creating a rare and lucrative opportunity for filmmakers.

Kansas City’s local incentive covers qualified production spending within its six council districts, including hotel stays, restaurant receipts, crew hires and equipment rentals.

When stacked with Missouri’s state tax credit, productions can now claim up to 52% back in rebates — the highest possible incentive percentage in the country.

The result: Kansas City has attracted 15 major projects, including 11 feature films and three TV series, according to the mayor’s office.

Projects supported by the KC Film Office in 2024 generated “an estimated economic impact of more than $20 million on the region, bringing jobs, boosting local businesses and showcasing Kansas City’s diverse locations and talented workforce to national audiences,” Lucas’ office reported.