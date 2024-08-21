Kansas City film critics share what's on their screens this summer

Summer is usually the time of year for box office highs and blockbuster movies, but releases for this season have been lacking compared to previous years.

Abby Olcese, the film editor for The Pitch, cites the Hollywood walkouts for a slow summer at the box office.

"I've heard a little bit that we're starting to feel some of the delay of some of the strikes from last year," Olcese said.

Although it hasn't been a great summer for blockbusters, critics like Willy Evans, the director of the KC Underground Film Festival, have been impressed by some of the smaller ticket films released this season.

"If you dig down, look at some of the more independent, the smaller budget pictures, there's some really, really fantastic stuff in theaters," Evans said.

Olcese says she's been drawn to some great horror flicks this summer, and Lonita Cook, a film critic and creative producer, shares some buddy-cop action films and an award-winning adaptation of a true story.



Abby Olcese's recommendations

“Blink Twice”

Cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) is invited to join a tech billionaire (Channing Tatum) and his friends on a private island for a dream vacation. Things start to go awry after her friend vanishes and Frida discovers things are not as they seem. Zoe Kravitz makes her directorial debut with this psychological thriller that’s part “Get Out” and part "Promising Young Woman.” It’s not the most original idea, but has fun with the premise and goes harder than you’d expect. “Blink Twice” opens on Friday in theaters.

“Cuckoo”

This stylish and fun horror movie follows 17-year-old Gretchen (Hunter Schafer), who moves to the German Alps with her dad, stepmom and stepsister. The family moves into a run-down resort with an ultra-creepy owner (Dan Stevens) and soon after their arrival, strange things begin to happen. Schafer delivers a grounded and realistic performance in “Cuckoo,” now playing in theaters.

“Trap”

Chronicling attempts of a serial killer (Josh Hartnett) to escape a police blockade at a concert, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest is a hoot. Shyamalan’s writing style and Hartnett’s performance are a great match for this particular story, which is pulpy, funny and heightened. “Trap” is playing now in theaters.

“We Are Lady Parts”

Amina (Anjana Vasan) is a geeky biomedical engineering student roped into playing guitar for the titular band, Lady Parts. The series is a gentle but fulfilling comedy about an all-woman Muslim punk band in London led by fierce frontwoman Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey). It’s original and funny, with great music and characters reflecting the diversity of London’s Muslim population. The series dropped its second season in May and is available to stream on Peacock.

“Time Bandits”

Penelope (Lisa Kudrow) leads a group of bandits journeying through time and space with a new recruit: Kevin, an 11-year-old history buff. Taika Waititi adapts Terry Gilliam’s 1981 cult classic movie with mostly fun results. Don’t expect anything as intellectual or as dark as the original film, but it’s got the silly, age-transcending writing you’d expect from Waititi, an unexpectedly great presence from Kudrow, and a more kid-friendly plot that makes for enjoyable family viewing. The series is available to stream on Apple TV+.

“Sunny”

Based on “The Dark Manual” by Irish writer Colin O'Sullivan, “Sunny” is a darkly comic, twisty thriller following Suzie (Rashida Jones), an American woman living in Kyoto investigating the demise of her husband and son in a mysterious plane crash. Following their deaths — or possible disappearances — Suzie receives Sunny, a domestic robot built for her by her husband’s company. Jones is a great, sardonic presence, and the story is full of interesting locations, characters and detours into Japanese culture. The series is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Lonita Cook's recommendations

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die”

Ghosts from the past threaten the present as detectives Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) embark on a dangerous mission to protect their family. Part four of the franchise, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” builds upon what made the first flick special and goes back to correct what went wrong in the last one. It has some fun, fancy camera work and galloping rhythm to keep you fully engaged. Bienvenidos a Miami where megastar Smith teams up with funnyman Lawrence to ask the age-old question: Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do? If you’re watching this summer blockbuster, you’ll have a blast!

“Sing Sing”

There are few films that testify so fully yet gently to art’s power to unbind the captive soul. In “Sing Sing,” Colman Domingo plays the well-educated, expertly practiced and adored theater artist Divine G, a man wrongfully imprisoned. Domingo’s character is challenged for top dog in his prison’s theater program by newcomer Clarence Maclin, playing himself. Based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, “Sing Sing” deserves center stage. The film is playing now in theaters.

“My Lady Jane”

Imagine a world where Lady Jane Grey, the nine-day queen, defies fate and escapes her beheading. The summer series "My Lady Jane" takes this intriguing premise and runs with it, crafting a captivating tale of magic, romance and self-discovery.

In this alternate 16th-century England, Jane is a fierce and independent noblewoman with a passion for herbalism and a disdain for societal norms. As she navigates a world divided between the powerful Verties and oppressed Ethians, she finds herself entangled in a web of politics, magic and forbidden love.

With its blend of period settings, modern attitudes and magical realism, "My Lady Jane" is a deliciously anachronistic treat. The show's feminist ambitions sometimes falter, but its swashbuckling adventure, swoon-worthy romance and killer soundtrack make for a wildly entertaining ride. If you devoured "Bridgerton," you'll adore this saucy, supernatural spin on history. The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

“Dark Matter”

How about a little science, a touch of mystery, a dash of romance and a bit of dark matter? This new series delves into the fascinating realm of quantum mechanics, exploring the concept of superposition and Schrodinger's equation. By leveraging these principles, the show crafts a thought-provoking narrative that blurs the lines between reality and the multiverse. Joel Edgerton's portrayal of a physicist navigating this complex landscape serves as a compelling vehicle for examining the implications of superposition on human experience.

As the series unfolds, it invites viewers to ponder the potential for human desire to define the universe in a moody and sexy demonstration of the Copenhagen interpretation. The narrative remains engaging and keeps the science accessible, making “Dark Matter" an exemplary model of not just sci-fi, but also science communication in entertainment. The series is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Willy Evans' recommendations

“The Royal Hotel”

Kitty Green is one of the most intriguing filmmakers working today and is a powerful voice in documentary filmmaking. In 2019, she made a striking pivot to narrative cinema with “The Assistant.”

Green’s latest, “The Royal Hotel,” flew under the radar but deserves more attention. Reuniting with “The Assistant” star Julia Garner, Green explores how the hard-fought security women achieve in modern society can unravel in certain environments. The story follows two out-of-money backpackers who take a job in a remote Australian bar. Through a grounded and compelling perspective, Green examines the constant threat of testosterone, which simmers until tensions inevitably boil over. The film is available for free on Kanopy with a library card.

“Perfect Days”

The latest film from prolific German director Wim Wenders was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at last year's Oscars and has recently been released online and in physical media. Featuring a powerhouse performance from renowned Japanese actor Koji Yakusho, who won Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for this role, "Perfect Days" is a beautifully simple film.

The movie captures a fantasy many of us share: unplugging from the chaos of modern life to embrace a quieter, more mindful existence. Yakusho plays a public toilet cleaner in Tokyo who spends his days repeating a carefully curated routine: cleaning bathrooms, listening to music on cassette, tending to plants, taking photos on his film camera and enjoying books. He eats the same sandwich in the same spot every day and returns to his favorite restaurants and bars for relaxing meals.

People drift in and out of his life, each with their own problems, but no matter how frantic or urgent their issues seem, the protagonist maintains his peaceful existence. Slowly, the film hints at the motivations behind his chosen lifestyle, though "Perfect Days" is far from plot-driven. Instead, it's a meditative exploration of mindfulness, perspective and kindness. “Perfect Days” is available on Hulu and has a few copies at the Kansas City Public Library.

“The History of Tetris World Records”

This nearly two-hour documentary by Summoning Salt dives deep into the history of the Tetris world record highest score. Known for his meticulous breakdowns of video game records, Summoning Salt goes beyond the techniques and gameplay, uncovering the intense interpersonal drama behind the scenes. Whether you're a Tetris fan or just curious about competitive gaming, this documentary makes the pursuit of a high score a surprisingly compelling journey. The documentary is available for free on YouTube.

“Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle”

As someone who's watched a fair share of anime, it's rare for me to get truly attached to a series — "Haikyu!!" is the exception.

The latest installment in the “Haikyu!!” series was released as a movie in May and picks up where the last season left off in 2020. This feel-good sports anime about a high school volleyball team has garnered a massive international fan base since its release in 2014.

“Haikyu!!” is exceptionally earnest and heartfelt, making it one of the finest examples of “nice-core” storytelling. It delivers heartwarming moments, nail-biting suspense and an infectious sense of joy; win or lose, it's all about the love of giving it your all, and this series makes you feel incredible every step of the way. The movie isn’t available to stream just yet, but all four seasons are available on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," one of the latest outputs from Bravo’s "Real Housewives" franchise, exists in a fascinating moral gray area. The show follows the lives of a fluctuating group of mostly wealthy women in Salt Lake City, a place with a unique mix of cultural influences and expectations. With a dynamic cast of boisterous yet somewhat grounded characters, the show thrives on social conflict as the women needle and provoke one another. It’s wildly entertaining, filled with absurd elements — one cast member is sent to federal prison, while another faces accusations of running a cult.

The show is twisty and slippery, constantly blurring the lines between performance and reality. It’s incredibly thought-provoking and has made me reconsider how we construct and take in "true stories." It speaks profoundly to the ways we shape our entertainment and the narratives we choose to embrace.

