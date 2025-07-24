Kansas City welcomes 'Ted Lasso' home as fourth season films around town this week

When Kristin McCloud first received mail, without any letterhead, saying a production crew would film in her Blue Springs neighborhood in July, she thought it was a scam.

But the letters kept coming, so a neighbor made calls to investigate.

While no one was allowed to officially confirm what the "big show" filming was, representatives dropped enough hints to figure out it was the fourth season of "Ted Lasso," the Apple TV+ series starring Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis about an American football coach hired to lead a British soccer team.

"Since then, we've just been speculating what house it was going to be filmed in," McCloud told KCUR's Up To Date. "It's been a lot of fun."

Film crews have been spotted in multiple places around Kansas City this week, including Blue Springs and on the Country Club Plaza, where streets closed down Tuesday and Thursday to accommodate filming.

Crews also took over Gates BBQ on Main Street over the weekend, where cast members shot a promotional video shared by AppleTV+.

Halle Jackson / KCUR 89.3 "Ted Lasso" is filming in Kansas City this week, including on the Country Club Plaza, where this member of the crew was working on set.

In Blue Springs, McCloud and her neighbors were able to watch some of the production and filming process Wednesday, which she shared on TikTok and Instagram.

"All the crew was really nice, but they had trucks everywhere. They had porta-potties, they had fans, they had a big crane," she said. "It was way more of a production than anybody in the neighborhood had thought."

Near the end of the filming, Jason Sudeikis reportedly thanked neighborhood residents for letting the filming crew use their homes.

"It was really awesome," McCloud said.

At the end of "Ted Lasso" season 3, Sudeikis' character quits AFC Richmond to move back to Kansas, where his family lives. Season 4 is expected to see Ted return to England to coach a women's soccer team — and viewers already know he's a Current fan.

The show has been strewn with other Kansas City references, including Arthur Bryant's Barbecue.