Afterword, popular Crossroads bookstore bar, closing under new landlord. But its story isn't over

With two more Open Mic Nights and more than a month left on its lease at Afterword Tavern & Shelves — a cozy corner hotspot where patrons leisurely bond over drinks and good reads — the popular Crossroads third-space isn’t finished telling its story despite losing the space to its new landlord, said Kate Hall.

“If you haven’t been in, we would love to meet you. If you are one of our friends, do not be a stranger,” said Hall, general manager of the neighborhood favorite. “This book deserves to be closed with all the love we have put into this for seven years. To honor that without being sad.”

Afterword’s leadership is searching for a new home for the business, eyeing potential sites in the Crossroads — to minimize disruption to their loyal regulars — but are open to other neighbors from the River Market to Waldo and Johnson County, she said.

A “last hoorah” is planned for Jan. 24 at the 1834 Grand Blvd space. Its official closure arrives Jan. 31.

But just days after Afterword shuts its doors in late January, another tenant is set to take its place.

A new restaurant concept and barbershop

Afterword’s new landlord has been in negotiations for the spot for several months and just two weeks ago finalized his purchase of the corner complex — 6,500-square-feet over three buildings, including:

1834 Grand — Encompassing Afterword on the corner;

170 E. 19th St. — Sweatheory KC infrared sauna, hot yoga, and vitamin injections; and

1828 Grand — Guevel, a locally-owned menswear retailer, had operated in the space for more than seven years until September when its lease expired and the business relocated.

Some steadfast Afterword customers, dismayed over its closing, have already confronted the new landlord, he said. So he wants to wait and be more public with his plans after his new concepts prove themselves.

When Afterword closes, he intends to quickly convert it to Desperado Lounge. That space is expected to open at 8 a.m. with coffee and pastries, then offer sandwiches at lunch; turning into a lounge later in the day. It will have live music, with just one solo musician at a time — from a violinist to saxophone player — Wednesday through Sunday nights.

“Cocktails, a soloist, table service. Great vibes,” the landlord said.

Nikki Overfelt Chifalu / Startland News The Afterword (1834 Grand Blvd) and former Guevel (1828 Grand) buildings in mid-October with a “For sale or lease” banner along the Grand side.

But that’s not all.

He also will relocate his Northeast barbershop, Kasanova Hair Studio, to the former Guevel space, operating it daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The back part of the space will be converted into a modern-day speakeasy — a hidden bar that will have a couple of secret entrances.

The landlord said he has strong family ties to the Crossroads.

Decades ago, his mother left her children with her parents in Mexico for more lucrative earnings at a Crossroads factory. She returned to Mexico after he was born, but moved back when he was 7.

They often walked the area, especially Grand, his favorite stretch of downtown. He also owns the Pitchside Coffee building across the street and another business on the block.

The complex at Grand and 19th — the former Bob Jones Shoes warehouse building — was redeveloped in 2017.

Brandon Presley opened Sweatheory in 2019 and has a lease through 2029. He said the new landlord wants to improve the facade of the buildings before the FIFA World Cup arrives in summer 2026.

But Guevel’s owner, Cameron Niederhauser, said the change in landlords presented a lot of uncertainty. So he didn’t renew his lease. Instead he relocated the shop to 919 W. 17th St.

Afterword was a third space for the Crossroads

Afterword Tavern & Shelves Afterword Tavern & Shelves changed their cocktail options seasonally.

Afterword opened on the corner in 2018. Hall posted a closing message on the business’ social media last week: “After many grueling months of ‘what-ifs’ and ‘hope nots’ — Afterword is closing the book.”

She worries that some people may think it is closing because it wasn’t successful. But she said the new landlord wanted to do his own concept.

“He has to be the villain in my story but there are no hard feelings. Business is business,” she said.

Afterword gained viral popularity thanks to its seasonal menu and drinks that often feature a literary nod, such as “The Mists of Avalon” with botanical gin and Earl Grey, and “The Last Samurai” with tequila, plum and ginger.

Fan favorite fare includes sandwiches like the Medianoche Cheese, and the Tofu Buffalo Wrap. The space also boasts coffee drinks, pastries and cookies.

Still, Afterword’s passionate following might be hard to replicate, Hall acknowledged, noting customers bonded reading books next to each other. It wasn’t just Afterword that fostered the environment, she said, it also was also the “wonderful people who come in here.”

Spaces like Afterword strive to be customers’ third place — work, home, and the bar, Hall continued.

“And we did that,” she said. “Come in, play a board game, read a book. Not ‘When was the last time you ordered a drink?’ That’s our vibe.”

The business was the college dream of founders Christian Overgaard and Luke Pitz. They are majority owners of Afterword, but were minority owners of the building, so didn’t have final say in its sale, Hall said.

They are working with a commercial realtor for a new building for Afterword to “live in” — preferably 1,500-to-3,000-square-feet with plumbing and restrooms already in place; ideally one that they can own so they won’t lose their lease again.

Meanwhile, in its last few weeks at the Crossroads corner, Afterword has a goal to raise 250-pounds of food for the Harvesters community food network. It is taking in nonperishable items. In return, customers get $1 off their cocktail per item donated, up to $4.

Afterword also is planning Open Mic Nights Dec. 8 and Jan. 12, featuring a mix of prose, poetry, music, stand up, play readings, and journal entries.

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.