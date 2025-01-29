Kansas City's Asian communities are welcoming in the Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year, celebrated by Asian communities around the world, falls on Wednesday, Jan. 29, ushering in the Year of the Snake.

Xiao daCunha, a Chinese-born food writer who lives in Kansas City, says that China has many diverse traditions for the Lunar New Year.

"China being as big as it is, every single one of our regions actually has its own traditions, but there are general formulas that apply," she says. "For example, you always have either four, six, eight, or 10 dishes because those are the lucky numbers."

She says food is important for the New Year no matter where you are. For example, fish and chicken are eaten because their names sound similar to the words for abundance and luck.

"And for desserts, oh my god, there's so many different types of dessert," daCunha says.

Bety Le Shackelford directs the nonprofit Hella Good Deeds, which promotes Asian culture in Kansas City. She says Vietnamese New Year celebrations place a special emphasis on honoring ancestors.

"Celebrating your ancestors is a huge deal," Shackelford says. "We have an altar set out, and we have their photos up, and we have fresh food, fruits, drinks, anything that you want to send up to your ancestors."

Hella Good Deeds, which is the new sister organization of Vietnamese coffee shop Café Cà Phê, just celebrated the Lunar New Year in Kansas City with a Night Market. The nonprofit has even bigger plans for future events.

"We hope to be able to make it bigger, so that people all around the Midwest can know that they can come to Kansas City to celebrate," Shackelford says.

Shackelford and daCunha are excited for what the Year of the Snake may bring.

"It's about being flexible, being versatile, be adaptive to your environment. Year of the Snake usually underlies a lot of good, new opportunities," daCunha says.

