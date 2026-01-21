These 5 Kansas City area restaurants and bars are 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists

This is a developing story and will be updated.

An outstanding cocktail service, an informal Japanese-inspired pub, and a Shawnee speakeasy are among the Kansas City area restaurants and bars nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award this year.

Also among the honorees was Helen Jo Leach, executive pastry chef at The Town Company in downtown Kansas City, and her husband, Executive Chef Johnny Leach. The restaurant specializes in locally-sourced food centered around a white oak burning hearth. This is the second year Town Company has been recognized in two categories.

This year’s nominees were announced on Instagram on Wednesday morning. The James Beard Foundation will announce finalists for each category in early April, and the winners will be announced in Chicago in June.

Winning a James Beard Foundation Award can propel a restaurant and its chef into the national spotlight. They’re often called the “Oscars of the food world,” and the honor carries immense influence.

The awards were established in 1986, to honor cookbook author James Beard, and the foundation promotes equitable and diverse food culture through education, advocacy, and its awards program.

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 The husband and wife team of executive chef Johnny Leach and executive pastry chef Helen Jo Leach at The Town Company. Helen Jo grows fresh herbs like lemon balm to use as garnishes.

Kansas City had seven nominations in 2025, although no restaurants or bars ended up making the shortlist of finalists.

Here are the local chefs and establishments that made the national and regional lists this year.

Best New Restaurant

Anjin , Kansas City, Missouri

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Helen Jo Leach, The Town Company , Kansas City, Missouri

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service

Diana Condori, Fern Bar , Kansas City, Missouri

Best Chef: Midwest

Johnny Leach, The Town Company , Kansas City, Missouri

Swetha Newcomb, Of Course , Overland Park, Kansas

Outstanding Bar

Drastic Measures, Shawnee, Kansas

Of Course Kitchen & Company Swetha Newcomb from Of Course Kitchen & Company in Overland Park, Kansas, was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Midwest.

Other Missouri and Kansas restaurants

Best Chef: Midwest

Jason Rickard and Jordan Rickard, FioRito in Wichita, Kansas

Outstanding Restaurant