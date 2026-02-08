Will the World Cup in Kansas City bring business 'spillover' to nearby cities? Columbia plans on it

With a global sporting event comparable to the Olympics set to take place in Kansas City this June, mid-Missouri businesses should start preparing now for the economic ripple effects of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the leader of a Columbia bank said Wednesday.

"It's not every day that we have a mini Olympics happening an hour and a half down the road from us," said Sarah Dubbert, president of Commerce Bank in Columbia.

Nearly half of the 650,000 visitors expected for the World Cup will arrive from outside the United States, according to FIFA data. That will create a surge in tourism and spending and a test of readiness for small businesses across the state.

Although the six matches will be hosted at Arrowhead Stadium, Dubbert believes cities such as Columbia will benefit as visitors travel before and after games. She encouraged small businesses to reassess their business plans and consider creative ways to meet potential demand.

"I think where we're located on I-70, being right in the middle of Missouri, there's an opportunity for spillover, and we want to make sure we can take advantage of it," Dubbert said.

Beyond increased foot traffic, she said businesses should prepare for a more diverse customer base, including potential language barriers and cultural differences due to the large number of international visitors expected.

"It's all about intentionality," Dubbert said.

For Columbia businesses, that intentionality — including staffing and inventory decisions as well as contactless payments — could determine how effectively they capitalize on the increased traffic tied to the World Cup.

"We want to make sure that the small business community knows that we're promoting Columbia as a satellite city but also how to prepare their businesses as well," said Megan McConachie, communications and outreach supervisor for the city of Columbia.

McConachie said Columbia is typically prepared to handle large crowds.

"You know, we're very used to having large scale festivals, Mizzou football games, Mizzou graduations," McConachie said, "and so those are things that we're all very used to as a community having take place."

What will make this summer different, though, is the preparation for international travelers of various cultural backgrounds. Customers from different countries could encounter challenges, such as different tipping norms or difficulties with contactless payments.

Commerce Bank is offering a Small Business Readiness Program aimed at encouraging owners to plan well in advance. One recommendation from Dubbert is to adjust staffing based on tournament schedules or other cultural norms.

"It's really a preparation checklist more than it is a program — different things to think about," Dubbert said. "We wanted to give people plenty of time to incorporate what they think might help them really maximize this FIFA experience."

The City of Columbia also recommends that local businesses and community members visit columbiamo.com for additional resources, visitor forecasts, and other pertinent information before the World Cup.



