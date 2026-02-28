Café Corazón helped bring Argentine food to Kansas City. The World Cup will be its star moment

As Kansas City prepares to become the FIFA World Cup base camp for four national teams — amid an expected influx of hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe — Dulcinea Herrera is still reeling from news that Argentina’s roster will be among those calling the region home this summer.

“We’re so excited. When we found out, my mom cried,” said Herrera. “We were like, ‘Wow, this is a great time.’”

It’s a surreal turn of events for the Café Corazón co-owner, who is half Argentinian and has been at the forefront of small business preparations for the massive global event, helping to lead the charge among Kansas City entrepreneurs hoping to tie their local ventures into World Cup opportunities — well before the matches and base camps were announced.

This moment also affirms the intentionality she has built into the café since its start, Herrera said, recognizing the potential in creating a space that serves authentic food while sharing the culture of Argentina with her Kansas City community. Her family has now opened three shops across heart of the city with locations in the Crossroads, Westport, and Brookside, earning accolades along the way — like a spot among the KC Chamber’s Top 10 Small Businesses in 2025.

Argentina’s team boasts one of the world’s most-compelling rosters, captained by star forward Lionel Messi (who also leads Inter Miami CF), and brings even more global eyes to Kansas City. At home, it also adds to growing interest in Argentine culture among local consumers, Herrera said.

“We just thought this is awesome for Argentinians, but also for people who want to experience Argentina,” she said.

That excitement is already spreading through her family and the Argentine community. People have reached out to share how meaningful it is to see their national team connected to Kansas City.

“I will say that they’re very excited to come here,” Herrera said.

Building an authentic Argentine experience

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News An early display highlighting Café Corazón Argentine World Cup connections ahead of the summer games.

Since opening, Café Corazón has introduced customers to traditional Argentine foods that remain uncommon in the region. Empanadas and alfajores have become favorites, offering visitors a taste of everyday Argentine comfort food.

The café also serves yerba mate, a centuries-old herbal drink deeply rooted in social tradition and cultural identity. Herrera and her team import it directly and prepare it in the traditional way, preserving the ritual that surrounds it.

“We package it ourselves and get it from Argentina,” she said. “We’re actually the only place in the whole Midwest that serves it traditionally.”

Authenticity guides every decision, said Herrera, from sourcing ingredients to maintaining traditional preparation. She wants the café to feel familiar to those who grew up with these traditions while offering a welcoming introduction for those experiencing them for the first time.

Preparing for global crowds

Nikki Overfelt Chifalu / Startland News Argentina fans raise their flag during a Dec. 5, 2025, final draw announcement event for the FIFA World Cup at Kansas City’s Power and Light District.

To meet the expected demand, Herrera is expanding staffing and preparing the café for larger crowds. She knows the experience must remain welcoming while the pace intensifies.

“Definitely more staffing during that time,” she said. “We already have temps that speak different languages. Here we speak English, Spanish, Portuguese and sign language.”

That multilingual environment reflects her commitment to helping people feel comfortable the moment they walk in.

“If someone comes in and someone speaks their language, they feel seen,” said Herrera.

The café also plans to host watch parties and traditional Argentine gatherings that bring fans together in celebration.

“We’re going to have a bunch of parties. We’ll have watch parties. We also have something called a banderazo,” said Herrera. “That’s basically an Argentinian barbecue, so you get the grill out.”

For Herrera, the World Cup represents a chance to share culture, welcome visitors and create lasting connections. When Argentina arrives in Kansas City, Café Corazón will be ready to receive them, she said.

“I would say success during this time is being able to keep up with the high demand,” she said. “But definitely, I want people to come here and have fun no matter where they’re from.”

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.