'Hood Dude Food Reviews' turned Kansas City eats into an online following: ‘I love our culture'

Glenn Robinson is building economic momentum in Kansas City with a phone in one hand and a fork in the other.

The creator behind Hood Dude Food Reviews — and the social media personality locals know as The Epitome KC — has become one of the city’s most influential champions of Black-owned restaurants and small businesses. His formula is simple: show up, press record, and tell the truth.

“I wanted to show that you can make it in Kansas City without having to leave,” said Robinson. “A lot of people get a following and the first thing they do is leave. I felt like I needed to learn how to build something right here.”

Mic to Menu

Before reviewing birria tacos and Detroit-style pizza, Robinson spent years recording music as The Epitome KC, creating projects he believed in but struggled to scale.

“I told myself, I’m going to learn marketing,” he said. “I started this idea back in 2017, but I didn’t think anyone would really tap into food like that, so I quit.”

The idea resurfaced in 2020 with the rise of short-form video. Robinson and a friend began adapting viral trends into Kansas City food content. After losing his friend to COVID complications, Robinson carried the project forward alone.

“I learned how to do everything on my own. I just took my iPhone and started recording places I liked,” he said. “Those early videos were bad. The lighting was off. The sound was rough. But that’s part of the journey.”

Now, nearly every review is fully self-produced.

“When you watch a video, I edited it, I shot it, I wrote it, everything,” he said.

Local love

In February, Robinson pledged to highlight 28 Black-owned businesses in 28 days, posting restaurants like Wing Boys, Ruby Jean’s Juicery, and Peachtree Buffet & Cafeteria, to organizations like Kansas City G.I.F.T.

“If you’re starting a Black-owned business, Kansas City G.I.F.T will help you get grants, build your website, and work on your SEO. Anything that has to do with jumpstarting your business, that’s what they do,” he said.

Some founders feel the impact immediately. Clarke Rooseveltte, founder of streetwear brand Clvr. World, credits Robinson as “one of the major reasons” he is still in business.

“Clarke is incredible, I give him marketing advice and talk to him about all sorts of stuff,” Robinson said.

The growth of his own brand has been rapid. Robinson started 2024 with 2,000 followers; by year’s end, he had nearly 125,000 across platforms.

“It’s wild,” he said. “One lady got out of her car and told me she was planning her birthday dinner based on my review.”

Robinson continues to pursue music alongside food content.

“I probably have 100 songs,” he said. “I was in the studio for two years straight. Now I’m outside every day shooting food videos, so I have to find time for music.”

His upcoming project, ‘Track TED Talk’, will feature a live-band experience highlighting Kansas City’s jazz scene.

In late March, Robinson released a “Pound Town” beer collaboration with Vine Street Brewing, located near the historic 18th & Vine Jazz District.

Honest reviews

Robinson’s approach is animated and humorous but grounded.

“My reviews are honest, for real,” he said. “If I don’t have anything positive to say, I’ll call the owner directly. We’re not here to bash businesses. If it’s all bad, I’d rather not post it. Some businesses get mad, but that’s part of the game.”

He focuses on fundamentals, not just flavor.

“Sometimes the food is good, but the customer service is off, or the wait times are long, or a place says it’s open and it’s not,” he said. “If you say you’re open, be open. Those details matter.”

At the end of the day, Robinson’s mission is to keep the spotlight local, keep money circulating, and amplify voices that deserve it.

“I love food, and I love our culture,” he said. “People say there’s nothing to eat in Kansas City. I’m like, ‘All we do is eat.’”

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.