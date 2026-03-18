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Up To Date

Tipping has gotten out of hand. A University of Kansas professor suggests how to fix it

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published March 18, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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A survey says Americans aren't happy with "tipflation." A University of Kansas professor said tips should be based on distinctiveness, visibility and proportionality.

Tips were once reserved for hospitality services like bars and restaurants, but now more businesses are adding tip options — and the suggested amount has increased. University of Kansas associate professor Rob Waiser discusses the change tip culture and what businesses should consider before making the ask.

People are being asked to tip in more places than ever, and the suggested amount has increased. And customers have noticed.

According to an annual survey, 41% of Americans say “tipping culture has gotten out of control.”

Rob Waiser is an associate professor of marketing at the University of Kansas, and co-authored an article in the Harvard Business Review, “When Tipping Becomes a Customer Experience Problem."

He said a mix of new technology adoption and COVID lifestyle changes — where customers began to order delivery for even more items, while more people took up gig work to make ends meet — are to blame for the expanding tipping practices.

“Categories that didn't used to be tipped categories become tipped categories because we're interacting with them differently,” Waiser said. “And I think maybe the biggest one is technology changes, right? So tip screens.”

Waiser said tipping should be based on three principles.

  • Distinctiveness: a service element distinct from the product you’re already paying for
  • Visibility: the ability to observe the service and its quality
  • Proportionality: the ability to tip based on the service and its quality

“In a perfect world, we would have a system where people feel like… they can sort of increase or decrease their tips according to the service they received,” Waiser said.

“But in reality, the guilt, the sort of the way the system is structured, and the social pressure and so on, really takes away some of that proportionality.”

  • Rob Waiser, assistant professor of marketing, University of Kansas
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Up To Date PodcastmoneyfinancesCOVID-19KUUniversity of KansasbusinessrestaurantsFood & Drinkfood
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
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