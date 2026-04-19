© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find weather-related closings and delays around the Kansas City metro.
World Cup: Kansas City
The men's World Cup soccer tournament is coming to Kansas City, the smallest of 16 host cities across North America. KCUR is following how preparations are shaping up and how this massive event is changing our city — for the tournament and beyond.

Charlie Hustle opening soon in Oak Park Mall with a new line of World Cup merch

Startland News | By Joyce Smith
Published April 19, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
White lettering saying Charlie Hustle at the top of a mall storefront
Joyce Smith
/
Startland News
Charlie Hustle's new store front at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Creators of the iconic Kansas City brand will sell T-shirts, hoodies and other locally-branded accessories. A soft launch of the pop-up store at the Overland Park, Kansas, mall will take place in May.

Kansas City’s iconic clothing brand Charlie Hustle has a new World Heart Collection in the works for FIFA World Cup 2026 — debuting the collection in June at its new Johnson County pop-up store.

A year after buying the company, brothers Matt and Michael Gary are opening a Charlie Hustle location in Overland Park’s Oak Park Mall, at 95th Street and Quivira Road. A soft opening is planned for May with a grand opening in June with the new collection. The lease runs through the end of the year.

“We wanted to take advantage of the traffic that the World Cup brings to see how we do in Oak Park,” said Joey Mendez, manager of Charlie Hustle’s flagship store at 419 W. 47th St. on the Country Club Plaza, as well as the new location.
Man with dark hair and mustache wearing a gray T-shirt with a heart and KC letters in the middle leans against a shelf of more of the KC - branded T shirts in different colors.
Haines Eason
Joey Mendez at Charlie Hustle’s flagship store on the Country Club Plaza.

Charlie Hustle is taking the former Chico’s space on the mall’s lower level, near the center court. Chico’s closed earlier this year.

The pop-up spot will carry Charlie Hustle’s T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, hats and accessories, along with jackets in the fall.

Founder Chase McAnulty was especially fond of vintage T-shirts. He started making similar styles in the basement of his parents’ home in 2011 and the brand quickly became known for its signature KC Heart T-shirts.

Models display tees from Charlie Hustle’s new World Heart Collection in Kansas City’s West Bottoms.
Courtesy/Charlie Hustle
Models display tees from Charlie Hustle’s new World Heart Collection in Kansas City’s West Bottoms.

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce honored the company with its 2021 Small Business of the Year (Mr. K Award). It was the third time Charlie Hustle was one of the Top 10 Small Businesses of the Year, having earned recognitions in 2018 and 2019. (It did not participate in 2020 so it could focus on steering the company through the COVID pandemic.)

McAnulty was named to the Junior Achievement of Greater Kansas City’s Business Hall of Fame in 2023.

The Gary brothers bought the brand in April 2025 and serve as co-presidents.

This article was originally published in Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.
Tags
Arts & Life Overland Park, KansasLocal BusinessbusinessmallWorld Cup KCSt. LouisOak ParkfashionWorld Cup
Joyce Smith
Startland News and Flatland contributor Joyce Smith has covered retail and restaurants for nearly 40 years with The Kansas City Star.
See stories by Joyce Smith
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR