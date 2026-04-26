West Bottoms Plant Company grows into Lawrence with new sister shop along Mass Street

freshly potted location in downtown Lawrence not only propagates a local brand’s signature blend of plants and local goods in a new home, said Austin Mosier; it opens the door to inclusive experiences for plant enthusiasts, DIY crafters and hobbyists of all skill levels.

“Our approach has always been rooted in community,” said Mosier, co-owner of West Bottoms Plant Company in Kansas City’s West Bottoms. “This expansion is about creating another space where people can feel welcome, inspired, and connected — while continuing to support local artists and makers.”

The Lawrence sister shop — Mass Street Plant Company — is set for a soft opening May 2 at 6 E 7th St, in the former plant shop Jungle House. A grand opening is planned for June.

Once fully transplanted, the brand is set to offer a curated selection of houseplants, locally made goods, and thoughtful gifts, Mosier said, while also serving as a space for gathering, creativity, and connection.

The location will include a smaller-format ADHDIY Craft Cafe — a concept developed by Mosier and his partner Tristan Carlson — bringing its signature Restaurant Style Crafting experience to Lawrence with seating for about 20 guests.

West Bottoms Plant Company The new Mass Street Plant Company shop at 6 E 7th St, in the former plant shop Jungle House.

West Bottoms Plant Company worked closely with Jungle House founders to thoughtfully carry forward elements of what made the former space so meaningful, Mosier noted, including a shared focus on community, inclusivity, and preserving the welcoming spirit of the shop.

Mosier and Carlson opened West Bottoms Plant Company in 2022 in the historic 12th Street Post Building as a vibe-forward plant store, curating everything from exotic plants to handcraftedGoods in “Kansas City’s ultimate oasis and artisan hub, blending lush greenery with local creativity.”

The Kansas City location supports more than 180 local artists and makers, alongside the original ADHDIY Craft Cafe.

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.