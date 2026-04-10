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Up To Date

Missouri will gives you a free native tree if you cut down your invasive Callery pear

By Steve Kraske,
Gabriella Lacey
Published April 10, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Callery pear trees line a street in Kansas City, Missouri. The popular ornamental species is highly invasive, harming birds and insects.
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
/
Kansas News Service
Callery pear trees line a street in Kansas City, Missouri. The popular ornamental species is highly invasive, harming birds and insects.

The annual "buyback" program spearheaded by the Missouri Invasive Plant Council offers residents a free native tree in exchange for removing invasive Callery pear. It's part of a larger effort to encourage more sustainable, pollinator-friendly landscaping choices and educate people about what's in their backyards.

As white blossoms pop up across Missouri each spring, many belong to Callery pear trees, once a popular landscaping choice for local homeowners that’s now classified as highly invasive for the local ecosystem.

These fast-spreading trees are crowding out native species, reducing biodiversity and weakening ecosystems across the state.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation Community Forester Taylor Neff, that can mean fewer pollinators, poorer soil health and less resilient landscapes overall.

Callery pear trees line a street in Kansas City, Missouri. The popular ornamental species is highly invasive, harming birds and insects.
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To combat the spread, the Missouri Invasive Plant Council and its partners have returned to host it's annual pear tree buyback program. This year with more partners to assist throughout the state, homeowners who remove invasive trees can receive a free native plant replacement in a effort to raise awareness and encourage more sustainable landscaping choices.

You can register for the buyback by filling out a form and submitting a photo of your cut down tree.

But the effort goes beyond removing a single tree. It’s also about helping people better understand what’s growing around them. The program encourages Missourians to step outside, take a closer look at their yards and neighborhoods, and start recognizing both invasive and native species.

“How can we care about something if we don’t know it?” Neff said. “It starts with going outside and building a relationship with the non-human members of our community.”

Registration for the buyback program closes April 16, with tree pickup beginning April 21 at locations across the state. Additional resources are available year-round.

Tags
Up To Date Up to DatetreesMissouri Department of Conservationinvasive speciesNatureplantsplant science
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Gabriella Lacey
Gabriella "Gabby" Lacey is a freelance producer for Up to Date and Sportsbeat KC, she was a previous KCUR Studios Intern in summer of 2023.
See stories by Gabriella Lacey
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