Kansas City bus riders are again paying for tickets. Here's what they said about losing free fares

The bus stops seem quieter than usual on Troost Avenue and 39th Street at midday on Monday.

At a stop that's typically one of the city’s busiest, fewer than half a dozen people waited in the sticky, early summer sun. Dario Epperson was heading north with his toddler, Prince. He was surprised when he boarded the bus this morning to find he had to pay $2. The fee is a strain for Epperson.

“I'm on disability, and I don't get that much, and I take the bus pretty much every day,” Epperson said.

On his way home from grabbing lunch with his son, Epperson said he worries that he may lose access to his only mode of transportation.

“It should be back free," Epperson said emphatically. "A lot of people don’t have that (extra money.) It’s a lot of homeless people, disabled people who don’t have the money or jobs or anything. So that's what I think.”

On June 1, KCATA abolished its zero-fare system and put in place the $2 single-fare fee. The free fare, which had been in effect since 2020, was funded by COVID relief grants and $4.8 million in city funds to increase ridership during a time when public transit ridership was dropping nationally. Kansas City garnered national attention for its free fare program, one of the only cities in the country to offer free bus rides. Ridership increased, but so did expenses. In 2023, the funds ran out, with KCATA officially announcing the end of the project in 2025.

82-year-old Rita Pollack has been riding the bus since 1971. She’s grateful for the years she could ride free, but understands public funds are limited, and why riders are again being asked to pay a fee.

“I think it was real helpful for those six years when I was in and out of a car,” said Pollack. “But I think it's necessary. I don't know where the money would come from to make it free.”

Diamond Ahmadov, riding the Troost bus south from the 39th Street stop, thinks the fares will make buses safer.

“ I feel like it's good that they are doing this because it's limiting all the nonsense that's going on that could be hazardous to the kids or anybody that's on the bus,” said Ahmadov.

Brandon Azim / KCUR Diamond Ahmadov is waiting patiently on board the Troost bus heading south.

There will still be some support for low-income riders. KCATA and United Way are working with other nonprofits to provide 20,000 residents with free and reduced fares.

Eligible parties include:

Children ages 6-18 (Under 6 are free)

Adults age 65+

Low-income people receiving assistance through SNAP, WIC, TANF, Medicaid, LIHEAP/LIEAP, Federal housing subsidy programs

Medicare card holders

Individuals with disabilities enrolled in SSI, SSDI, and VA disability compensation



Rita Pollack was on her way to see if she could get a discounted pass on Monday but was unable to meet with a representative. Maybe it was all the confusion from the transition back to paid fares.

“I was going to get my bus pass, truthfully, and the person in charge wasn’t there this morning,” she said. “It seems like everyone I needed to see was in a meeting.”

More fare passes are expected to be available to the public this fall.