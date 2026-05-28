Kansas City’s 18th & Vine district just got more walkable: ‘This is urban planning at its best’

Kansas City leaders gathered Wednesday to unveil what they’re calling a pedestrian mall along 18th Street, between the Paseo and Woodland Avenue.

The more walkable pathway connects visitors to some of the city’s most important sites for African American history, including the American Jazz Museum and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The redesigned streetscape removes curbs, gutters, and traditional parking spaces to improve accessibility in the area, and is designed to be car-free during special events.

“This is urban planning at its best,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas at the grand opening, “and frankly, 18th and Vine gets to lead for the entirety of Kansas City.”

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told the crowd the 18th Street Pedestrian Mall was “urban planning at its best.” He said investment would continue in the historic area.

Lucas said the completion of this project is just the beginning of city investment in the historic hub for Black-owned businesses.

“When people ask us, ‘When are you done investing in 18th and Vine?’ The answer is never," Lucas said to cheers from the crowd.

The 18th Street Pedestrian Mall was funded by $4 million secured by Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, of Kansas City, and more than $2 million from the city.

It’s part of a $400 million investment in the district called “Revive the Vine,” which includes the Boone Theater restoration , expansion plans for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum , renovations for the American Jazz Museum and a new outdoor roller rink in Blues Park.

Last week, the city also unveiled a $20 million parking garage at 18th Street and Lydia Avenue that includes 480 parking spaces, and will eventually feature a permanent mural installation from a local artist.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick said the improvements to 18th Street add to the beauty and vitality of the district.

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 Carmaletta Williams, executive director of the Black Archives of Mid-America, spoke to the city officials and community members on Wednesday at the grand opening of the 18th Street Pedestrian Mall. The more walkable pathway connects visitors to some of the city’s most important sites for African American history.

“You already have these great cultural institutions that are readily available for them to enjoy but this only, I think, heightens that experience,” Kendrick said. “We want to try and make sure that we open this up for more local folks to come and experience what I believe is the heartbeat of our city, the Historic 18th and Vine.”

As he posed for photographs with constituents, Missouri State Rep. Michael Johnson, a Democrat whose district includes the 18th and Vine district, said the changes will help bring back the nostalgia some people have for the area.

“We want to bring that back because the people here in Kansas City deserve it,” he said.

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 Kansas City's U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver was the audience for the festive event. The project was funded by $4 million in federal funding, secured by Cleaver, and more than $2 million from the city.

Also on hand was Alvin Brooks, one of the city’s first Black police officers, and founder of the AdHoc Group Against Crime. Brooks said it was a great day for the city.

“This was a cultural mecca for the African American community,” the 94-year-old said. “When you couldn't go anywhere else, you go to 12th Street, and 18th Street and Vine. Thank God I've lived long enough to see it coming back.”