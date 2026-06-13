Netherlands in Kansas City: Your World Cup guide to celebrating Dutch soccer and culture

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

The Netherlands men’s national team holds an impressive World Cup record that few other teams can match. They’ve appeared in 12 World Cups and reached the finals three times, although they’ve never won. Perhaps 2026 is their year.

A northwestern European nation famous for its windmills and tulips, the Netherlands has a relatively small population of 18 million. It’s bordered by Germany to the east, Belgium to the south, and the North Sea above it. The name “Netherlands” means “low-lying country,” which describes its vastly flat lands.

Before the tournament kicks off, KCUR’s Adventure newsletter is bringing you guides to each of the four World Cup teams staying in Kansas City, and how to celebrate the global event through the lens of their country.

Read on for your beginner’s guide to the Netherlands team and where to find Dutch culture around our metro. (And don’t miss our installments on Algeria , England and Argentina !)

What to know about the Netherlands national team

Mindaugas Kulbis / AP Quinten Timber of the Netherlands, center, scores his side's second goal during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Lithuania and Netherlands at Darius and Girenas stadium in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Dutch men's national team will use Kansas City as home base during the 2026 World Cup.

The Netherlands team will be playing Japan on June 14, Sweden on June 20, and Tunisia on June 25, with the final match taking place in Kansas City.

During the tournament, the squad will make their home away from home right here in the metro, setting up their official tournament base camp at the world-class Riverside training facilities of the KC Current .

Known by fans as Oranje, or "The Orange,” the team famously wears bright orange jerseys — a nod of historical symbolism to the Dutch Royal Family, the House of Orange-Nassau. Their emblem features the regal white Dutch lion, a symbol of national pride, strength and agility on the pitch.

Led by manager Ronald Koeman and anchored by captain and defensive powerhouse Virgil van Dijk , alongside top-scoring threat Memphis Depay, this team seeks to capture the World Cup trophy that has slipped through their fingers in past finals.

Here is the Netherlands’ first-round schedule :

June 14: Netherlands vs. Japan at Dallas Stadium

June 20: Netherlands vs. Sweden at Houston Stadium

June 25: Tunisia vs. Netherlands at Kansas City Stadium.

Go see the Netherlands team mural in Riverside

Jeff Parson A welcome sign for the Netherlands football team in Riverside, Missouri, designed by artist Jeff Parson.

It’s time to add another item to your things to do in the Northland list! Since the team will be training out of the Current facilities in Riverside, the city has commissioned Riverside-based Jeff Parson , a self-taught-artist, to create a public mural in honor of the Netherlands team.

The display features players in their orange gear, with the Netherlands flags and emblem arching above them and an orange sign that reads “WELCOME ORANJE LEGION” in the center. Instead of a traditional mural, Parson crafted the massive installation out of wood, cutting along the borders of the design so it perfectly shapes around the silhouettes of the players. Looking from afar, it almost seems like the players are really celebrating on the grass lawn.

Known to locals as “Jack Rabbit Art,” Parson’s own brand is also built around a similar orange as the Netherlands team. Having already created large-scale displays featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift , Parson is well known for his work celebrating sports and superstars.

Parson is also creating four mobile pieces that will travel throughout Clay and Platte counties, and visit watch parties in the Northland . Instead of focusing solely on the Netherlands, these mobile pieces feature all-star players from multiple World Cup teams, including Argentina's Lionel Messi.

Where: Off Northwest Gateway Avenue in Riverside, Missouri

Join the Orange Parade

KNVB A crowd of Netherlands football fans. Kansas City will have its own Orange Parade before the Netherlands game on June 25.

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) is kicking off an “Oranje Fanwalk” on Thursday, June 25 at 11 a.m., ahead of their match in Kansas City.

If you love the Netherlands team, or want to see what the fuss is about, be sure to come in your team garb (or anything orange) and meet your fellow fans.

The procession starts at KC Live! in the Power & Light District and will proceed through downtown Kansas City toward the National WWI Museum and Memorial for the FIFA Fan Festival . The fans will then head to the Kansas City Stadium for the Netherlands vs. Tunisia game at 6 p.m. If you don’t have tickets, you can watch the match for free on the big screen at the Fan Festival.

The iconic double-decker Orange Bus will lead the procession, and performers like Yuki, FeestDJRuud, Yves Berendse, and JEA will kick off the parade with a live performance. The actual procession will begin around 12:30 p.m.

When : Thursday, June 25, 11 a.m.

: Thursday, June 25, 11 a.m. Where: Starting at KC Live!, 13 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri

Grab a bouquet from Dutch Flowers

Dutch Flowers Inside Dutch Flowers in the City Market.

Located inside Kansas City’s beloved City Market, Dutch Flowers is a specialty florist and garden shop known for its European-inspired floral arrangements.

The shop shares roots with its namesake country, having been founded by Netherlands native Els Van Der Meij, who moved to Kansas City and brought traditional Dutch and European floral design influences right along with her.

Dutch Flowers is a well-curated gift and oddity shop, carrying a wide range of books, jewelry, novelty gifts, puzzles, candles, garden-inspired art, and more — including special, imported gifts directly from the Netherlands. The store and its many rooms always create an unforgettable browsing experience, pulling you away from busy city life.

Whether looking for a special arrangement, a spontaneous bouquet to celebrate the day, or a unique gift bundle that reflects the profound European culture and history, you will find something at Dutch Flowers.

Where: 408 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri

Go on a treasure hunt at Au Marché

Au Marche Candy and other gifts inside Au Marche, a European specialty store in Lawrence, Kansas.

Au Marché is the Kansas City region’s largest marketplace for all things Dutch, German, and Scandinavian. The shop has everything, including food, craft chocolates, home decor, pottery, home goods, books, jewelry, apparel and even tabletop games.

It's a goldmine for iconic Dutch foods and treats; you can stock up your match-day watch party with authentic stroopwafels (thin waffle cookies with caramel syrup filling), drop (traditional salty Dutch licorice), and a massive wheel of authentic Gouda. It also has an especially impressive selection of cheese, salami, bratwurst, and sausages.

Au Marché has an adorable collection of aprons tucked away in their kitchen goods section as well. Staff in the store are also knowledgeable about cultural facts and cooking recipes.

Where: 931 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, Kansas

Try Bay Boy’s Dutch crunch bread

Bay Boy The Dutch crunch bread is a hallmark of Bay Boy sandwiches in the West Plaza

If you can't make the trek out to Lawrence, you can find a unique spin on Dutch culinary influence closer to home by trying the Dutch crunch bread at Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches . The distinctively textured bread is baked with a crackled rice-paste topping, and was brought to Kansas City by Bay Boy’s owner-operator Julian Garcia.

Garcia is from San Francisco, which is the American “home” of Dutch crunch bread. The baked good has its origins in Tijgerbrood , or “Tiger Bread ,” but travel to the U.S. in the early 20th century. It really took off in the Bay around the 1970s, according to KQED.

Garcia opened Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches in the West Plaza in 2015 with chef and co-owner Jake Wilson, and has since expanded to North Kansas City inside The Commons at Cinder Block Brewery.

Grab any sandwich from Bay Boy to experience the fresh-baked Dutch crunch roll the shop is known for — including their custom, very un-Dutch combinations like the KimCheese (homemade kimchi, sauteed mushrooms, and three cheeses with chipotle mayo) and the El Jefe (a Cubano twist with Mojo roasted pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mustard and red pepper sauce).