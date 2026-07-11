Food recs: Kansas City’s best french fries, tater tots and more

French fries are quintessentially American, and you can order them at almost any restaurant in Kansas City. But to freelance writer Natalie Torres Gallagher, the difference between a good fry and a great fry comes down to one thing.

“There's nothing more disappointing than a fry that doesn't have the right seasoning, or enough salt or too much salt,” Gallagher told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Her perfect fry? Quarter-by-quarter-inch sticks that are fried and seasoned to golden, salty perfection.

For KCUR Adventure! newsletter contributor Shannon Carpenter, crispiness is key.

“Extra crispy for me, which drives my family crazy when I'm making them at home,” he said.

Others, like freelance writer Dayten Rose, love fries as a vehicle for dipping – Heinz ketchup, garlic aioli, burger sauce and more.

No matter your preference, Rose, Carpenter, and Torres Gallagher shared their picks for a great fry in Kansas City, and we rounded up our listeners’ favorites from Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Baba's Pantry / Facebook At Baba's Pantry, french fries are seasoned with garlic, parsley, white and black pepper, salt and traces of cinnamon.

Natalie Torres Gallagher:

Baba’s Pantry fries are unlike any others: straight-cut russet potatoes fried in peanut oil and seasoned with a custom blend of garlic, parsley, white and black pepper, salt and traces of cinnamon. You could make a meal out of the substantial side portion, and the staff is likely to encourage you in that direction, particularly as a vehicle for Baba’s silky hummus.

Twin City Tavern has a bar adjacent to the kitchen where you’ll be able to count the seconds between placing your order and hearing the tater tots hit the oil, so you know they’ll come out hot and crispy every time. They’re fluffy on the inside, and taste spectacular smothered with chili and cheese.

Mediterranean Market ’s lunch counter punches far above its weight. The falafel is excellent, and the fries are better than they have any right to be — crisp, golden, and tossed with a liberal dusting of sumac, a lemony Middle Eastern spice that encourages addiction.

Gaia Masala & Burger ’s menu is built on unlikely pairings, and the fries are no exception. Start with classic or sweet potato, then customize with Cajun seasoning, Sichuan pepper or the house spicy blend. Or go all-in with one of the loaded fry creations, like the chicken masala cheese fries. The lineup of dipping sauces sounds like it was assembled by a committee of drunken Westport revelers, but every combination works.

Tannin Wine Bar & Kitchen has served baskets of Kansas City’s best truffle fries since before the dish gained popularity. The crisp, golden pommes frites are paired with a truffle aioli that doesn’t overwhelm the potato, and are equally at home alongside a burger, steak or glass of wine.

Kitty’s Cafe has crinkle-cut fries that are every bit as comforting as the rest of its beloved menu. Food engineers say the ridges of potato create more browned edges, better seasoning adhesion, and a fluffier bite than a straight-cut fry would. The tenderloin is definitely the celebrity at Kitty’s, but don't overlook its longtime sidekick.

Dear Donna ’s James Beard-nominated chefs Helen Jo Leach and Johnny Leach take a scientific approach to french fries. High-starch Cannaback potatoes are sliced and soaked in vinegar brine for 24 hours, before they’re cooked and dried for another day, then fried to order. They arrive at your table with Heinz ketchup and sour cream and onion dip.

Tay’s Burger Shack is the place to start if you’ve never had fries cooked in beef tallow. The hand-cut potatoes emerge deeply golden with a savory richness that vegetable oil simply can't replicate. They’re dusted with the restaurant's signature 13-spice seasoning — and don't skip the sriracha mayo for dipping.

Gael's Public House & Sports / Facebook The pub poutine at Gael's Public House & Sports is among the best you can find in Kansas City, says freelance writer Dayten Rose.

Dayten Rose:

Brewery Emperial serves straight-up, hand cut french fries. They’re classic, crispy, and tasty, and can be flavored with garlic and parmesan. The biggest draw for me is they’re available until 10:30 p.m. on the weekends — the best late-night snack after a few drinks in the Crossroads.

KC Taco Company ’s Salt n’ Pepper Fries will surpass your expectations for great fries from a taco place. They’re well-seasoned with salt and pepper, and always fried to golden-brown perfection. Get them with a side of chipotle ketchup and sriracha aioli.

Gael’s Public House & Sports serves the best pub poutine I’ve tried in Kansas City. Poutine is hard to come by in Kansas City, but theirs is grubby and heavy and good, with brown gravy and cheese curds on top of thick-cut fries. Yum.

Le Champion ’s shoestring truffle fries are crunchy, not oily, and the truffle isn’t overpowering. Plus, they’re served with curry ketchup and tarragon aioli, variations on classic fry sauces that make this side dish into something unique and interesting.

Disco Burger opts for a crinkle-cut fry. They’re super salty and fried to a great golden color. The house-made “disco sauce” is mustard-based and delicious.

Westport Cafe ’s pomme frites are classic and chic, crunchy and served with ketchup and aioli. Plus, they’re bottomless as part of the restaurant’s Steak Night on Tuesdays, which makes a good deal even better.

The Easy Inn serves a very flat steak fry that gets the ratio of potato smush to crunch just right. I’m not usually a steak fry person, but I’ll always get an order of these, seasoned liberally with salt and pepper.

Banksia ’s downtown location has fries seasoned with chicken salt , a popular Australian seasoning originally developed for rotisserie chickens. The fries are pure umami goodness, but you can only get them during dinner service.

Beer Kitchen / Facebook At Beer Kitchen in Westport, choose from regular or sweet potato fries, and eight different dipping sauces to go alongside.

Shannon Carpenter:

Pigwich is known for its fantastic sandwiches and accompanying butcher shop, The Local Pig, but don’t overlook the fries! They’re seasoned with a house-made BBQ seasoning that adds a nice zest. The sweet potato fries are amazing, too, tossed in smoked sugar for a sweet take on the dish.

Beer Kitchen has good regular and sweet potato fries, but the truffle parmesan version is out-of-this-world. Choose from eight different dipping sauces to go along with them. My favorite is roasted garlic.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que continuously ranks among the top of the region’s fry offerings, and for good reason. The matchstick-style fries have a special seasoning that includes paprika and brown sugar, which gives it that famous taste.

Shawnee’s Bates City BBQ cuts fries fresh every morning and doesn’t cook them until you order. They are lightly seasoned with salt and their BBQ seasoning. If you’re particularly hungry, try the Clusterfluck, a plate of fries loaded with slaw, beans and your choice of meat.

The Firehouse Bar & Grill has a loaded french fry dish that can’t be missed. The fries are crinkle cut and topped with cheese, onion, tomato, ranch, bacon bits, and jalapeños — hearty enough to stick with you all day.

The Westside Local serves their fries in a paper-lined pint glass, rather than in a basket or piled high on a plate, and they’re delicious. Dusted with parmesan and parsley, the fries are a must-try, and come served with ketchup, plus garlic and lemon basil aiolis.

The Corner Cafe has sidewinder fries, “S”-shaped potato wedges that are battered and crispy on the outside but soft and fluffy on the inside. To me, you can’t go wrong with fries from a diner. My Adventure! newsletter has other options you can’t miss.

The Corner Cafe / Facebook The Corner Cafe in Riverside has sidewinder fries that taste like a mix between a curly fry and a steak fry, says Shannon Carpenter.

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