Kansas City chili can compete with the country's best. Here are some restaurants to try

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Chili can trace its roots back to the indigenous people of Central and South America, before becoming synonymous with cattle drives and cowboys.

An easy dish to make while out on the range, and with ingredients that can be preserved, it was as essential as flour and hardtack for those traveling through the Great Plains. Cowboys would even carry what is called a chili brick in their saddlebags, with compressed chili powder, beef, and fat. When it was time for dinner, simply add boiling water.

The dish has come a long way since then, to the point where every region has its own take and each family cultivates its own home recipe — and you need a chili cookoff to determine whose is tastier.

Texas chili (also called chili con carne) is made without beans, while Oklahoma chili has vinegar, beans, and barbecued meat. Up in Ohio, Cincinnati chili (which is actually a descendent of Greek immigrants) adds spices such as cloves and cinnamon and is often added on top of spaghetti.

Of course, all these fine stews may be wonderful, but given that Kansas City has the best BBQ in the world, we might make a case for having the best chili, too, typically made with pork and burnt ends.

Here are some of the Kansas City restaurants serving up the best chili in town.



Dixon's Famous Chili

Shannon Carpenter / KCUR 89.3 Dixon's Famous Chili—a favorite of President Harry S. Truman—is an Independence staple, customizable and versatile.

Probably one of the most well-known chili spots in the metro, Dixon’s Famous Chili in Independence has been around since 1919 and once appeared in Life magazine thanks to President Truman. Not much has changed since that time — when you do something right, why change it?

The true strength of Dixon’s Famous Chili is its versatility. It starts as seasoned ground beef and beans. From there, each customer can adorn their bowl with what they like best.

Start by choosing the style of chili you want: “juicy” (natural meat juices), “soupy” (served in bean broth), or “dry” — or combine them to get the consistency you want. Your topping options include jalapenos, cheese, onions, sour cream, or half a dozen others.

Finally, it’s what you can put the chili on that makes Dixon’s special. Chili spaghetti, chili burgers, chili dogs, chili tacos — it’s all fair game.

9105 E US Hwy 40, Independence, MO 64055

Coach's Bar & Grill

Coach's Bar & Grill / Facebook Coach's Bar & Grill has a tomato-based chili, perfect for game day.

When it’s time to watch the Chiefs, Royals, or Current, Coach’s Bar & Grill is one of our favorite sports bars in the metro, because it doesn’t skip out on the good food.

Started in 1983, Coach’s chili hits the spot on any game day. It has a medium consistency with a mild kick of heat with each spoonful. The tomato base comes through nice and clean but does not overpower the chili powder.

The rest of Coach’s menu has favorites like wings, burgers and a pork tenderloin sandwich. Plus their “Royal Balls” are loaded baked potatoes that are covered with panko bread crumbs and fried.



6700 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66211

9089 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS 66221

The Wiener Kitchen

Shannon Carpenter / KCUR 89.3 At The Wiener Kitchen, chili can be the main dish or a side to a variety of signature sausages.

The Wiener Kitchen opened its brick-and-mortar store in Overland Park in 2017. Prior to that, married owners Dave Derr and Jessica Rush operated as the Wiener Wagon, serving up artisanal hand-made sausages like andouille sausage, ginger sage, and jalapeno cheddar kielbasa.

The Wiener Kitchen serves a chorizo black bean chili. Served either in a cup or a bowl, it’s a thicker chili that warms your chest. The slight tanginess of the chorizo adds layered flavors that you don’t always find, and minced onions mix well with the broth and sausage. Cheese is added upon request, but they also offer a shot of hot sauce if you want something with a bit more heat.

Make sure you check out the rest of their menu while you’re there. One of their best-sellers is the bacon sausage, which they recommend smothered in white gravy. You can buy sausages to take home, or order off their creative menu for things like the Chorizo Rojo, served on a homemade tortilla with a mayonnaise drizzle.

9645 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS 66212

Woodyard Bar-B-Que

Woodyard Bar-B-Que / Facebook In Merriam, Kansas, Woodyard Bar-B-Que serves a burnt ends chili.

Woodyard Bar-B-Que is a Kansas City staple that’s been providing wood for pitmasters since 1913. In the 50’s, they opened up the food side of their business, and the Rosedale mainstay has since been featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” as well as Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations.”

Their burnt-end chili is pure Kansas City-style. With a medium thick consistency, it’s got an exceptionally deep smoky flavor with just a hint of heat and spice. But the star of the show are the burnt ends. There is a very nice char to them, with a tenderness underneath that soaks up the broth. Pair it with their light and fluffy jalapeno cornbread muffins so that you can wipe your bowl clean.

Woodyard’s sausage is always excellent and full of natural juices, while the ribs have a perfectly done char, and the meat falls off the bone.

3001 Merriam Ln, Kansas City, KS 66106

The Brick

Shannon Carpenter / KCUR 89.3 The Brick uses its house-made chili on the signature Houston Frito Pie hot dog.

Sometimes chili can transcend the bowl, as it does at The Brick, which opened in 1999. The story goes that owner Sherry Parr’s grandma told her that, if you’re going to open up a joint, there better be chili. Thank you, grandma!

Located in the Crossroads, their menu ranges from stadium style-nachos, meatloaf sandwiches (vegetarian options available), and hamburgers. All are worth a visit just on their own, but it’s the hot dogs and the chili that make many come back.

The black bean chili — which you can get as both with ground beef or vegetarian — is thin, making it perfect for piling on top of hot dogs. It’s meaty and light, where the chili doesn't overpower the sausage. If you don’t want the dog, you can get the chili in a bowl.

Their Coney Island dog comes with chili, shredded cheddar, and chopped onions, while the Houston Frito Pie dog is something truly special. Pickled jalapenos, shredded cheese, Fritos, and their chili make this a hot dog you need to eat with a fork.

1727 McGee St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Taps on Main

Taps on Main / Facebook Taps on Main's chili is offered on their upscale bar menu.

Started by three brothers in 2019, it’s easy to get distracted by the gigantic beer wall at Taps on Main. With over 40 self-serve taps on a wall that gives off an industrial playground feel, one could overlook the food — but shouldn’t.

Taps serves upscale bar food, such as grass-fed burgers, Buffalo chicken wings, and four kinds of mac and cheese. Don’t pass by the spicy battered cauliflower or the alligator gumbo either.

The Taps chili has a thickness that makes it a great paring with crackers. Tomatoes and onions are there, but there is also a bit of sweetness that isn’t found in other chili recipes.

The hardest decision you'll have to make is which beer to pair it with.

1715 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Vee's Sweets and Treats

Vee's Sweets & Treats / Facebook At Vee's Sweets & Treats, Vee Toney serves chili seasonally, along with a variety of doughnuts.

Everything at Vee’s Sweets and Treats, a Paseo deli started in 2008, is delicious. When they opened, Vee Toney handled the sweet side of the operation while her husband handled the savory side.

Vee has been baking for over 50 years and has learned all the tricks of the trade. Her donuts are almost two inches thick, her Long Johns are pushing a full foot, and her apple fritters are as big as a dinner plate.

The chili recipe is her husband’s, who died in 2019, but she kept his best dish going, with nickel sized chunks of ground beef and chopped tomatoes. It’s a hearty chili in a thin broth that is mild on the spice but deep on the flavor.

Vee serves it as a seasonal choice, so as the weather warms, you'll miss out until next fall. She promises to have batches ready to go for the rest of the month though.

For the rest of the menu, the sandwiches are served on scratch-made buns, with a choice between sweet or plain, and the Reuben is enough to feed three people (but you won’t want to share).