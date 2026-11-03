What Kansas City restaurants are open late? These are the best places to keep your night going

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Staying up late to watch election results roll in? Or maybe you’re looking for a late-night bite after a concert? You’re going to need something to eat. These Kansas City restaurants stay open past 10 p.m. to satisfy your late-night cravings.

It’s Election Day, and KCUR’s newsroom will be staying up late to report on election results in Kansas and Missouri. For us, election night calls for pizza and snacks to fuel the reporters working until the early hours of the morning.

(If you haven’t voted yet, you can find information on the races and issues on your ballot — plus details on voter IDs and polling locations — in KCUR’s 2026 Voter Guide. Polls close at 7 p.m. in Missouri and Kansas, but if you’re still in line at that time, stay in line! You have the right to vote.)

Stay up to see how the election goes with this list of Kansas City restaurants open past 10 p.m. And just a disclosure — this is not a comprehensive guide to every late night establishment around town.

You can find more recommendations here, from KCUR’s Up To Date, and tell us what we missed!

Westport

Gaia Masala / Instagram Gaia Masala in Westport stays open until 3 a.m. nightly, and is suitable for those looking for a sustainable meal rather than just a late-night snack.

Gaia Masala offers some classic Indian dishes like chicken tikka, lamb korma, and biryani, as well as creative fusions like tikka masala cheesesteaks, burgers and fries, a paneer pizza or a gyro calzone. The restaurant stays open until 3 a.m. nightly, and is suitable for those looking for a sustainable meal rather than just a late-night snack. I am an advocate for their butter chicken masala.

Gaia Masala & Burger: 425 Westport Road, Kansas City, Missouri

Westport Cafe offers cocktails and bistro-style dishes in a modern French restaurant setting. The restaurant is open Tuesday-Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to midnight, with a famous “late night happy hour” running after 10 p.m. with food and drink deals. They do a steak night special every Tuesday for $23, which comes with bottomless fries.

Westport Cafe: 419 Westport Road, Kansas City, Missouri

Harry’s Bar & Tables is the place to go for an evening patio hangout. The menu offers New Orleans-inspired dishes like gumbo and cajun pasta, tacos, sandwiches like a patty melt and cheesesteak, and more. The neighborhood pub is open from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily, and serves food until 1:30 a.m.

Harry’s Bar & Tables: 501 Westport Road, Kansas City, Missouri

A mix of a bar, restaurant, and live entertainment space, miniBar is located on Broadway and serves drinks alongside a menu of late-night bites, making it a convenient stop after a night out — especially if you like hot dogs. The bar is open from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily, and the kitchen stays open until 2 a.m.

miniBar: 3810 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri

Downtown, River Market and Columbus Park

Muni / Facebook Muni is one of the only restaurants open late in the River Market neighborhood, with the kitchen open until midnight Tuesday-Sunday.

This year saw one of Kansas City's most beloved late-night restaurants change its hours. Town Topic in the Crossroads, which for years operated a 24-hour walk-up window offering smash burgers and fries, decided to switch to delivery and online ordering only after 10 p.m.

Looking for a replacement? Try these options.

Muni offers a place to grab delicious Thai-Mexican food after hours. This is one of the only restaurants open late in the River Market neighborhood, with the kitchen open until midnight Tuesday-Sunday. I recommend their birria dumplings, gapow beef empanadas, and wings.

Muni: 316 Delaware St., Kansas City, Missouri

Craving fresh sushi? Sushi Nami in the River Market offers handcrafted sushi rolls, fresh sashimi, nigiri, and Japanese-inspired appetizers. For their later hours, the restaurant is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Sushi Nami: 108 E. 5th St., Kansas City, Missouri

Moretina’s Caddy Shack in Columbus Park is a family-owned restaurant known for its Sicilian-style thin crust pizza consisting of premium cheese and delicious toppings. You can also grab appetizers like hot wings, toasted ravioli, and a number of other fried items. Open daily starting at 11 a.m., the location stays open until 2 a.m. Monday-Saturday and until 1 a.m. on Sundays. I love a little mix of everything, so going all-in with the supreme pizza is my move.

Moretina’s Caddy Shack: 700 E. 3rd St., Kansas City, Missouri

The Peanut is an absolute classic in Kansas City known for its jumbo wings and other bar food. With several locations across the metro, the downtown and midtown restaurants are open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m. (kitchen closes at 1 a.m.), and Sundays from 10 a.m.-midnight (kitchen closes at 11 p.m.)

The Peanut: 418 W. 9th St., Kansas City, Missouri

Opened in 1946, The Quaff is a sports bar and grill offering bar food like burgers, flatbreads, wings, and plenty of TVs. Every Wednesday, the Quaff offers a steak night deal with a Kansas City strip and sides. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

The Quaff: 1010 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri

North Kansas City

Helen’s JAD Bar & Grill / Facebook Helen’s JAD Bar & Grill in North Kansas City is a local favorite known for its classic pub fare like burgers and wings, and the barbecue sandwich pictured here.

Burgers are classic late-night fare, and Tay’s Burger Shack serves 100% grass-fed smash burgers. The fries are hand cut and cooked in beef tallow. The kitchen is open until midnight Sunday-Thursday, and until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Tay’s Burger Shack: 1019 Armour Road, North Kansas City, Missouri

Founded in Belton, Missouri, Hawaiian Bros Island Grill has locations across the metro including in North Kansas City. Fan favorite dishes are the Huli Huli Chicken, and their combos are typically served with rice and creamy macaroni salad. It’s a convenient spot for drive-thru, pickup, and delivery. Hawaiian Bros in North Kansas City is open daily until midnight.

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill (NKC): 101 Armour Road North, North Kansas City, Missouri

Helen’s JAD Bar & Grill is a local favorite known for its classic pub fare like burgers and wings, and an extensive beer selection. Helen’s is open daily at 4 p.m., closing at 1:30 a.m. on Mondays and Sundays and 3 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Just don’t bring your kids: It’s strictly 21 and older.

Helen’s Jad Bar & Grill: 2002 Armour Road, North Kansas City, Missouri

The Hideout Bar & Grill in Gladstone offers bar food like jumbo charbroiled wings, pizza, gumbo, sandwiches and dive bar tacos. It’s also a great spot to play pool or darts. The Hideout is open daily from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The Hideout Bar & Grill: 6948 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri

Overland Park

Fox & Hound Bar + Grill / Facebook Located in Overland Park’s Indian Creek Shopping Center, Fox & Hound Bar + Grill offers bar cuisines such as craft burgers and wings. Its kitchen is open daily until 2 a.m.

Located in Overland Park’s Indian Creek Shopping Center, Fox & Hound Bar + Grill offers bar cuisines such as craft burgers and wings, plus beer and cocktails. The restaurant is also a great place to play ping pong, pool, and darts. The kitchen is open daily until 2 a.m.

Fox & Hound Bar + Grill: Indian Creek Shopping Center, 10428 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Kansas

Maloney’s Sports Bar & Grill delivers a social setting with big-screen TVs, and a menu featuring burgers, wings, tacos, and other favorites. With outdoor patio seating and a rooftop bar, it’s a great place to meet up with friends. Maloney’s is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Maloney's Sports Bar & Grill: 7201 W. 79th St., Overland Park, Kansas

Whether you’re craving a giant slice of pizza from Fat Sully’s or a hearty biscuit sandwich from the Denver Biscuit Co., the Atomic Cowboy complex in Overland Park offers plenty of options. The restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Atomic Cowboy: 7101 W. 80th St., Overland Park, Kansas

Lee’s Summit

Iron Horse Bar & Grill / Facebook Iron Horse Bar & Grill in Lee’s Summit offers American comfort food and is open late every day.

Johnny’s Tavern in Lee’s Summit offers a classic sports bar atmosphere with TVs, outdoor patio, and a menu packed with favorites like burgers, wings, tacos, sandwiches, and stone oven pizzas. Johnny’s Tavern is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-midnight.

Johnny’s Tavern: 1660 SE Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Iron Horse Bar & Grill in Lee’s Summit offers a from-scratch menu offering American comfort food such as hand-cut steaks, burgers, and wings. The restaurant is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-1 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-1 a.m.

Iron Horse Bar & Grill: 1012 SE Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Stuey McBrew’s in downtown Lee’s Summit is a bar and grill with craft beers and food menu of tacos, sandwiches, and wings. It’s open Monday-Thursday from 4 p.m.-midnight, Friday from 4 p.m.-1:30 a.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Stuey McBrews: 321 SE Main St., Lee’s Summit, Missouri

More recommendations

Gates Bar-B-Q / Facebook Gates Bar-B-Q on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and open until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

What late night spot did we miss? Let us know!