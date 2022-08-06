Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer

"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere.

"We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to be a little bit more specific on that," she says, noting smash burgers are big with diners right now.

Then are pub burgers and veggie burgers, with a number of places having all three options on offer.

For those who think vegetarian burgers can't cut the mustard, Carlton Logan, a former chef and an administrator for the Facebook Group Kansas City Eats, would like a word.

"I think with the new innovations, you almost can't tell that it's a veggie burger," he says.

Below Vergara, Bloch and Carlson offer their picks for burgers done well — and medium and rare.

Jenny Vergara:

Smash burgers



Town Topic on Broadway Blvd – Single with cheese. For over 85 years, Town Topic on Broadway Boulevard has been open 24/7, under its famous neon sign. It is the spot for smash burgers and breakfast platters. A little-known secret: Town Topic serves both shakes and Golden Boy pies. Just ask for a “pie shake” and they’ll blend a slice of pie into chocolate or vanilla ice cream for a treat so good, you’ll wonder why you didn’t think of it sooner.

Pub burgers



Veggie burgers



Mary Bloch:



Room 39 answers the call issued years ago by the James Beard Foundation for chefs to make a more sustainable burger by using 30% less beef. Chef Ted Habiger crafted a blended burger made of mushroom, beef and beet. It was so well received, it’s still on the menu. Slightly purple in color, it’s got a great texture and flavor.

Carlton Logan, Kansas City Eats:



Listener recommendations:

