Despite the best efforts of about 50 people, and two separate shoves, Kansas City’s Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts remains in the same place.

Friday’s task was simultaneously enormous and modest: Push the iconic building exactly “7 inches to the left.”

“I think it’s just a bluff, to be honest,” said 12-year-old Makena Bennet beforehand.

Her friend, on the other hand, exuded pure confidence. “I’m here to push the building 25 inches… we can do more than 7,” declared 12-year-old Sloane Jackson.

Zach Perez / KCUR Dozens of Kansas Citians took positions along the southern entrance of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts to try to push the roughly 300,000 square foot building a few inches east.

Elsewhere in the crowd, a guitarist sang out, “Give me five more minutes until we… push!”

After a short countdown, the crowd made its first attempt at 1:45 p.m. from the south side of the building. And while the passion was certainly there, no one was surprised by the defeat.

“You don’t win every workout you do either,” said Kelsey Spiker, an east Maryland resident who was visiting friends in Kansas City.

Zach Perez / KCUR Kansas Citians prepare themselves to attempt to push the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts seven inches to the left.

The movement — or lack thereof — started earlier this month in Chicago, where hundreds gathered at Millennium Park around the city’s iconic “Cloud Gate” sculpture, better known as The Bean. The goal was to push the 110-ton landmark also “7 inches to the left.” Despite over 250 people showing up to help, the Bean didn’t budge.

Then, last Sunday, St. Louis residents gathered to try their luck with the 630-foot-tall Gateway Arch . Their efforts also came up short.

“It’s just the silliest, craziest fun thing that someone could do,” said 61-year-old Kansas City resident Robert O’Hanna. “You gotta be a part of this.”

Staff at the Kauffman Center were humbled by the comparison to The Bean and Gateway Arch, saying the performing arts building — with its distinctive sail-like roof — has become an integral part of the Kansas City skyline.

Zach Perez / KCUR Staff at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Art placed signs along its north lawn to ensure attendees knew that they were not pushing from that side.

“I think it’s really exciting and amazing to be compared to such iconic places,” said Emily Lane, director of marketing and communications.

The Kauffman Center, home to the Kansas City Symphony and Kansas City Ballet, contains 40,000 square feet of glass, 25,000 cubic yards of concrete and 27 steel cables that are anchored into the foundation. At 285,000 square feet, the Moshe Safdie-designed building houses two performance spaces.

Zach Perez / KCUR Staff at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts watch the attempt to push the building from inside it.

A symphony performance of Johannes Brahms’ “A German Requiem" is scheduled for Friday evening at 8 p.m. But the venue’s staff was confident the push wouldn’t disrupt the event.

“We’ve got one sturdy building, so I’m not too worried about that,” Lane said earlier this week.