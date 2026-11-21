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It’s the season of giving, but finding the perfect present for your family and friends doesn’t need to be stressful, wasteful, or basic. After all, what’s better for a gift than a gift shop?

Kansas City locals already know the region has so many great museums, with plenty of smaller and specific museums off the beaten path . Inside are stores with thoughtfully curated items and locally-made goods — and an added benefit is that proceeds for these purchases usually go to help support the institutions.

So not only can you find something unique for a loved one, your gift will also help sustain the cultural fabric of our region. No admission is needed to visit the gift shops — although you might consider purchasing a museum membership for yourself or another while you’re at it!

For the artsy

Charles Sparks + Company The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art has a gift shop near the parking garage entrance, with exhibit books, art-related gifts and plenty of shuttlecock-related swag.

Connected by The Arterie in midtown Kansas City are three top-tier gift shops with a sophisticated curated inventory.

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art’s Museum Store is located on the ground floor of the Block Building, right as you enter from the parking garage. They have a wide selection of art books, postcards, shuttlecock swag, work from local artists and Kansas City collaborators, and games and activities for kids, as well as Nelson-Atkins-inspired “KC Heart” t-shirts from Charlie Hustle .

Love something you see in the galleries? You can buy custom prints from selected work for your at-home gallery, like Caravaggio’s “ Saint John the Baptist in the Wilderness ” or Frederick Judd Waugh’s “ The Path of the Moon .”

The Nelson-Atkins offers 30 minutes of free parking in their garage, long enough for a quick shopping spree. They also have periodic sales, like the annual Labor Day weekend sale.

Where : 4525 Oak St., Kansas City, Missouri

: 4525 Oak St., Kansas City, Missouri Hours: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday-Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Though the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art ’s Museum Shop is in a small space off the main lobby, it’s positively packed with amazing options.

Along with books and prints is a great selection of pottery, prints and ornaments by local artists , exquisite jewelry, fragrances from Kansas City’s Kynge Studio , scarves and socks, cyanotype kits and even artist-inspired visible mending transfer kits .

Where : 4420 Warwick Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri

: 4420 Warwick Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri Hours: Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Marble & Canvas is a retail gallery and store on the campus of the Kansas City Art Institute that opened earlier this year.

With work from KCAI alumni (like Allan Winkler , The Flux Collective , Rita Blitt , and Laura FN ) and local brands that support KCAI (like Charlie Hustle, Christopher Elbow Chocolate, and Cade Black), the stock is constantly changing, making each visit fresh.

An online store is in the works, but for now, shoppers can visit the location in Vanderslice Hall.

Where : 4415 Warwick Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri

: 4415 Warwick Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 1-4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, by appointment

For the curious and the kid at heart

National Museum of Toys & Miniatures Star Wars-themed items inside the National Museum of Toys & Miniatures gift shop in Kansas City.

Earlier this year, The Linda Hall Science Library & Arboretum went through a rebranding . The library also opened a small but well curated gift store, The Curiosity Shop , which boasts “treasures, curiosities, oddities, and beauties.”

Here you’ll find interesting jewelry, illustrated science prints, beautiful minerals, stone vases, preserved insects, books about a variety of scientific topics, as well as children’s books and activities.

The Linda Hall also has its own branded items, like t-shirts, Zodiac note cards, and items like scarves and purses with a swan design — the cygnus being the symbol of The Linda Hall. They also have limited edition work by featured artists, and are currently featuring natural history artist Gary Staab .

Where : 5109 Cherry St., Kansas City, Missouri

: 5109 Cherry St., Kansas City, Missouri Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Located nearby on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus is The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures , with a petite gift shop of, well, toys and miniatures.

There are fine quality miniature items, novel items like a “world’s smallest” Barbie or Yahtzee game, and a selection of nostalgia-inducing games.

Where : 5235 Oak St., Kansas City, Missouri

: 5235 Oak St., Kansas City, Missouri Hours: Wednesday-Monday, 10 a.m-4 p.m.

Coming out of the tradition of Kansas City’s beloved children’s bookstore The Reading Reptile, it’s no surprise that The Rabbit Hole museum in North Kansas City has an amazing book shop of its own, Lucky Rabbit Books .

The shop sells a huge variety of children’s literature classics, as well as limited edition posters (like their “ Reading is Resistance ” series from well-known illustrators), totes, and notecards — many which are printed onsite.

Where : 919 E. 14th Ave., North Kansas City, Missouri

: 919 E. 14th Ave., North Kansas City, Missouri Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

For the history buff

National WWI Museum and Memorial Gift shop items from the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City.

Wisteria Boutique is the gift shop at The Museum of Kansas City , named for the stained glass windows that grace the main staircase of the restored Corinthian Hall. The museum reopened in 2021, after a seven-year-long renovation , and the house is both an architectural beauty and a home for Kansas City’s cultural memory.

Find cards, scarves, jewelry, ornaments and more, like small-batch collections by local and regional artists, museum-branded items like t-shirts, magnets, and bookmarks, and books that focus on Kansas City history, architecture and artists. Wisteria Boutique also has an online store and hosts “Sip & Shop” events on select Thursdays and Saturdays.



Where : 3214 Gladstone Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri

: 3214 Gladstone Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri Hours: Thursday, 10 a.m -8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

The Museum Shop at The National World War I Museum and Memorial offers a tax-free shopping experience, with the proceeds benefiting the museum.

Right now, the shop is featuring their Centennial Collection, celebrating 100 years of the museum in Kansas City, limited edition “retired” poppies from the museum’s entrance display, “ America Needs Historians ” merch and other pieces by local makers . And of course, you’ll find plenty of books, posters, and other WWI-related memorabilia.

Where : 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, Missouri

: 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, Missouri Winter hours: Wednesday-Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Summer hours: Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

The Johnson County Museum , located inside the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center features a museum store that sells items relevant to the collection, as well as Kansas-focused work.

Kids love the toys and candies, of course, but they also sell nostalgic 1950s-inspired gifts, like the iconic Kit-Cat Klock , and posters, stickers, and cards from the Park Posters Collection .

Where : 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Kansas

: 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Kansas Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Down on 18th and Vine are two museum shops with specialized inventory. At the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is the Extra Innings Gift Shop , where you can find “KC” and Negro Leagues team apparel, pennants, books and posters, and a selection of collector’s items like a Buck O’Neil bobblehead .

At the American Jazz Museum , the Swing Shop has t-shirts, books, jewelry, and quite a few CDs and DVDs featuring local Kansas City musicians and a selection of jazz greats.