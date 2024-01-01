Aurora Wilson is an Up To Date student intern from UMKC. She is currently the editor-in-chief of Roo News, UMKC’s student publication, where she previously served as its lifestyle and culture editor.

Aurora is set to graduate in 2025 with a bachelor’s degree in communication with an emphasis on digital journalism and media; she is also minoring in criminal justice and criminology. In her free time, Aurora likes to hang out with her cats, go on walks and watch reality TV.

Email her at awilson@kcur.org.