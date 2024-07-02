© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Wayside Waifs uses animals to teach Kansas City kids about stopping violence

By Steve Kraske,
Aurora Wilson
Published July 2, 2024 at 2:32 PM CDT
An educator stands by a dog talking to a class of 20 students.
Wayside Waifs
/
Wayside Waifs
Educators complete five, one-hour sessions talking to students.

Violence is nothing new to Kansas City youth. The No More Bullying! program at Wayside Waifs, a no-kill shelter, wants to stop the cycle using education and prevention.

Wayside Waifs, Kansas City's largest no-kill shelter, wants to end abuse towards animals and people with their No More Bullying! program.

The program works to prevent violence through social-emotional learning. Thousands of 3rd through 5th graders in Kansas City are taught about five core character traits: responsibility, being humane, compassion, self-control and integrity.

Since its creation in 2009, No More Bullying! has been adopted in nearly 45 cities nationwide.

"Using social emotional learning programs, students who have gone through them are much less likely to be perpetrators of violence in the community," said Ashley Stanley, Wayside Waifs' director of community education and outreach.

  • Ashley Stanley, director of community education and outreach, Wayside Waifs
Up To Date Wayside Waifs violence pets dogs
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Aurora Wilson
Aurora Wilson is an Up To Date student intern from UMKC. She is currently the editor-in-chief of Roo News, UMKC’s student publication, where she previously served as its lifestyle and culture editor. Email her at awilson@kcur.org.
