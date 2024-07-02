Wayside Waifs uses animals to teach Kansas City kids about stopping violence

Wayside Waifs, Kansas City's largest no-kill shelter, wants to end abuse towards animals and people with their No More Bullying! program.

The program works to prevent violence through social-emotional learning. Thousands of 3rd through 5th graders in Kansas City are taught about five core character traits: responsibility, being humane, compassion, self-control and integrity.

Since its creation in 2009, No More Bullying! has been adopted in nearly 45 cities nationwide.

"Using social emotional learning programs, students who have gone through them are much less likely to be perpetrators of violence in the community," said Ashley Stanley, Wayside Waifs' director of community education and outreach.

